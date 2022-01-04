EPWORTH, Iowa — Claire Lueken is helping Dubuque Wahlert find its stride.
The freshman forward continues to progress with every game, and she’s helped fill the void as the Golden Eagles’ top playmaker, Emma Donovan, recovers from injury and expects to return soon.
Lueken scored eight of her game-high 18 points during the second quarter on Tuesday night, as Wahlert responded with a key 11-0 run when Western Dubuque pulled within six points to hold back the Bobcats, 50-34, at Western Dubuque High School.
“My friends, the upperclassmen, they’re very nice and have helped me a lot,” said Lueken, who added 10 rebounds for a double-double. “They help me during games and have been a big help. My teammates are great.”
Nora King scored 13 points and Maria Freed added nine for Wahlert as the Eagles (4-6, 2-3 Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division) won their third straight contest and handed the Bobcats (2-8, 1-4) their seventh consecutive loss. The win also marked Wahlert’s fifth straight over WD.
“She’s put in a lot of time,” Wahlert coach Kris Spiegler said of Lueken. “She’s a freshman, but she’s traveled. She stays in control out there and can even handle the ball. She’s shooting the ball very well right now and grabbing rebounds. That’s what she does.”
Lueken opened the game with back-to-back treys, as the 5-foot-10 post showed off her range and led Wahlert to a 10-1 early advantage. The Bobcats began to chip away, and when Maddy Maahs drilled a triple, the Wahlert lead was cut to 19-13 with 5:46 remaining in the second quarter.
“Our coach wanted us to go hard and go fast,” Lueken said. “We wanted to get ahead right away and put them in a slump. Get in their heads and push through.”
Wahlert responded with an 11-0 run that had the Eagles in front the rest of the way. Lueken sank a long jumper while getting fouled, then King scored on a backdoor cut. Lueken snagged a steal and went coast-to-coast for a layup, and Freed’s make from downtown capped the run for a 30-13 lead at halftime.
“We were shooting with confidence and the shots were falling,” Spiegler said. “It worked out for us to have that answer.”
The Bobcats chipped at the lead again and pulled within 43-33 with 3:24 left in the fourth quarter, but Wahlert ran clock and hit free throws to ice away the victory.
“We got a little tentative there down the stretch, and it’s good to see how we respond in those situations,” Spiegler said. “We felt a little pressure there and we’re young, so we need to see what happens when they come up at us like that. They handled that adversity.”
Maahs, Karrington Asp and Sydney Hill scored seven points apiece to lead the Bobcats.