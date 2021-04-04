The Dubuque-based All-Around Academy of Gymnastics won several state championships last month in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
All-Around’s Xcel Gold won a team championship, while the Xcel Platinum finished second in its division and the Xcel Bronze team placed seventh in its division.
In the Xcel Diamond division, Mya Hoden won Junior A state championships in bars, floor exercise and all-around. Tessa Berning won Senior A titles in the vault, bars and all-around.
In the Xcel Platinum division, Kylie Hensley won Child B titles in bars, beam and all-around; Layla Knepper won Child C titles in vault, bars and all-around; Soraya Munson won Junior A titles in beam and all-around; and Lexi Salow won a Senior A title on the floor.
All-Around had 12 athletes win titles in the Xcel Gold division, including:
Child A: Claire Martin (beam) and Olivia Leibold (vault, bars)
Child B: Vivian Hoelscher (beam, all-around), Marin Wels (bars) and Stella Rojemann (vault)
Child C: Ava Klein (vault, bars, all-around)
Child D: Izabella Ortega (vault, floor)
Child E: Calvary Coffman (bars, beam, all-around), Hayleigh Howell (vault, floor)
Child H: Tasha Kurtz (bars, beam)
Junior B: Naomi Rolling (bars)
Junior E: McKenzie Ostola (vault, beam, floor, all-around)
Senior E: Melia McDonnell (floor)
In the Xcel Silver division, Dubuque’s champions included:
Child A: Alanna Wulfekuhle (beam, floor, all-around) and Aubrey Klein (bars)
Child B: Eleanor Callahan (bars, floor, all-around)
Child D: Adelyn Sandlers (beam)
Child F: Alli Abt (bars)
Junior I: Addie Koch (bars, beam, all-around)
Senior B: Avery Decker (bars)
The local winners in Xcel Bronze included:
Child A: Elise Hancock (vault, bars, all-around)
Child B: Anna Callahan (beam), Eva Frost (vault, bars)
Child C: Lila Givens (bars)
Child D: Alexandria Brenner (bars)
Child F: Scarlett Healey (bars), Estella Eisel (vault, beam, floor)
Junior C: Maya Lech (vault, bars, all-around)
The All-Around Academy Gymnastics is coached by Kevin McMahon, a former elite power tumbler and USA Gymnastics National Team Coach. He started coaching in 1996 in Dubuque before moving to Clermont, Fla., in 2001 to work with 1988 U.S. Olympian Brandy Johnson.
In Florida, he began coaching levels 7-10 and helped start an elite program that placed athletes on the Junior Olympic National Team and USA Gymnastics National Team. He later coached elite gymnasts in Hawaii and California before moving back to Dubuque and founding the All-Around Academy.
McMahon coached two years with current UCLA co-head coach, 1992 Olympian and 2004 Olympic coach Chris Waller while in California.