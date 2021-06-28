CASCADE, Iowa — The last week or so has served as one big confidence boost for Cascade.
And not just the regular starting lineup. The entire roster.
Claudia Noonan drove in four runs in the opener and Cougars catcher McKenna Gehl threw out four baserunners at third in the second game as Cascade completed a sweep of Bellevue, 11-1 and 6-2, on Monday at Cascade High School.
The Cougars, who used two completely different lineups for each game, won for the seventh time in eight games and improved to 17-13 overall and 11-5 in the River Valley Conference. The Cougars face RVC North Division-leading Anamosa (22-7, 13-1) in a key doubleheader today.
“It really shows that we can work well as a team no matter who we put in,” Noonan said. “We all work well together and everyone is a team player.”
The Cougars struck for seven runs in the first inning of the opener, sending 11 batters to the plate. Shannon Morris singled home the first run and winning pitcher Brianna Carroll singled home another with two outs.
Sam Frasher scored on a wild pitch and McKenna Gehl and Sydney Weber walked — Gehl saw 13 pitches in her plate appearance — to load the bases and Julia Ludwig reached on a fielder’s choice as the fourth run came home.
Noonan’s single to center drove in two more runs, and an errant throw home allowed the third runner to come across as Noonan advanced all the way to third.
Noonan drove in two more runs with a bloop single just behind first base and eventually scored on a passed ball. Frasher’s single off the third-base bag scored Taylor Menster with the Cougars’ 11th run.
“We really strung together a lot of bats, especially in the first inning,” Gehl said. “Our defense worked really well, our pitchers put in the work and we work together as a team.”
Bellevue denied the shutout in the top of the fifth, working a pair of leadoff walks and eventually loading the bases before Lauren Keil’s single brought home a run.
Carroll allowed just five hits and the two walks. She struck out five.
Frasher finished the game 3-for-3 with a double. Gehl drew three walks in as many plate appearances, seeing a total of 27 pitches.
“Personally it’s a little frustrating at first, but as I got going I was waiting for my pitch, so I just kept fighting off all the other pitches,” Gehl said.
Alyssa Lux’s RBI groundout in the first inning of the second game gave the Cougars an early lead, but the Comets tied it up on Morgan Meyer’s RBI single in the second.
Cascade took the lead for good as Menster tripled leading off the bottom of the third and scored on a wild pitch.
The Cougars added another run on an error in the fifth and Bellevue kept pace with a double steal in the sixth before Cascade plated three runs in the bottom half on Brianna Koppes’ two-run double and another error.
“The girls are just really stepping up and doing their jobs,” Cascade coach Sonya McCormick said. “They’re not trying to do too much, they’re just getting things done.”
Gehl threw out four runners at third base — she caught three trying to steal the base and picked off another who had wandered too far off the bag.
“I’ve never done that before. That’s pretty cool,” she said.
Bellevue (3-21, 0-13) lost for the seventh consecutive game, but it hasn’t dampened the spirit of the team. The Comets already have three times as many wins this season as they’ve accumulated over the previous two seasons combined.
“Today our goal was to play like it’s a state championship game because a lot of these girls just haven’t had that experience on the softball side,” Comets coach Jamie Deering said. “Them feeling like they deserve to be competing against any team in the state is what we’re preaching and not to get down on yourself. We’re still young, we’re still learning. But our mentality has been a complete 180 in the past couple of years.”