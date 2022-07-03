Prep soccer in the Dubuque area continues to trend upwards, which doesn’t make selecting an all-area team any easier.
Included in this year’s honor squad are four forwards, five midfielders, four defenders and two goalkeepers.
Not surprisingly, state semifinalist Dyersville Beckman leads all area programs with five selections. Dubuque Senior and Dubuque Wahlert are right behind with four each.
Here is the 2022 Telegraph Herald All-Area Boys Soccer Team:
FORWARDS
Logan Burchard, Dyersville Beckman — It’s hard to imagine a better forward combination than the Trailblazers’ Burchard twins. Logan, a senior, scored 20 goals and added 12 assists, totaling 52 points, in leading Beckman back to the state tournament. He was a first-team selection in the WaMaC Conference East Division.
Ryan Burchard, Dyersville Beckman — Burchard, a senior, tallied 21 goals and six assists for 48 points in 17 starts for the Trailblazers, who returned to the state tournament for the first time since 2017. He was a first-team pick in the WaMaC Conference East Division.
Kyle Konrardy, Dubuque Senior — Konrardy, a junior, formed half of the Rams’ prolific scoring duo. A second-team all-MVC Valley Division pick, Konrardy finished the season with 16 goals, five assists and 37 points in 15 starts this season.
Caden Palmer, Clayton Ridge — Palmer, a senior and Northern Iowa football recruit, tied for the team lead with 11 goals and added two assists while starting 12 games for the Eagles.
MIDFIELDERS
Conner Grover, Dyersville Beckman — Grover, a senior, was a steadying influence in the middle of the Trailblazers formation. He finished with 11 assists, nine goals and 29 points in 18 starts. He was named to the WaMaC Conference East Division first team.
Nyle Jenkins, Dubuque Senior — Jenkins, still just a sophomore, was the other half of the Rams’ scoring duo. He tallied 12 goals, 11 assists and 35 points in 16 starts, earning a spot on the all-MVC Valley Division second team.
Owen Hull, Dubuque Senior — Hull, a junior, was the Rams’ third-leading scorer and a pesky threat in the midfield. He started 15 games, tallying seven goals, nine assists and 23 points to earn all-MVC Valley Division honorable mention.
Jackson Haugen, Dubuque Wahlert — Haugen, a senior, was the Golden Eagles’ assists leader with 10. He added one goal while starting 14 games and earned all-Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division honorable mention.
Brant Perry, Dubuque Wahlert — A senior, Perry led the Golden Eagles with 13 goals and 26 points while starting 14 games this season. He was a second-team pick in the Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division.
DEFENDERS
Alex Eisbach, Dubuque Wahlert — The junior played an important role for the Golden Eagles this year as the team’s sweeper. He also contributed offensively on set pieces, tallying three goals and three assists in 11 starts. He earned all-MVC Mississippi Division honorable mention.
Max Mullis, Dyersville Beckman — Mullis, a senior, played a key role on a Trailblazers defense that allowed just 17 goals this season. He added two assists on offense and was a second-team selection in the WaMaC Conference East Division.
J.P. Weber, Dubuque Wahlert — Weber is also a junior who played a key role on Wahlert’s defense and used his long throws to create pressure on the opponents’ defense. He started 14 games and tallied three goals and two assists.
Caleb Christiansen, Dubuque Hempstead — Christiansen made 14 starts for the Mustangs, tallying one goal on offense. He was named to the all-Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division second team.
GOALKEEPERS
Jimmy Berna, Dubuque Senior — Berna, a junior, started 13 games for the Rams after missing the start of the season due to injury. A Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division first-team selection, he made 106 saves in goal and even scored a goal on offense.
Hunter Douglas, Dyersville Beckman — A junior, Douglas allowed just 11 goals over 18 games for the Trailblazers this year. He needed only 35 saves and registered nine shutouts.
HONORABLE MENTION
Bellevue Marquette: Mika Lensker, Logan Kloser, Cole Heim
Cascade: Tyson Hill, Willy Lynch, Trever Freiburger, Justin Roling, Juan Alvarado, Tyson Hill
Clayton Ridge: William Spielbauer, Jace Fassbinder
Dubuque Hempstead: Alex Tackney, Aidan Rhoad
Dubuque Senior: Jose Rubio, Seth Connolly
Dubuque Wahlert: Chris Schmitt
Dyersville Beckman: Trent Arens, Mitchell Naber
Maquoketa: Cael Koob, Tyson Wilhelm, Sean Swanson
West Delaware: Ethan Grawe, Keegan Carnicle
Western Dubuque: Schuyler Ridenour, Brody Staner, Caleb Willenbring
