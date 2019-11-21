The memory from last year still bounces around inside those Western Dubuque helmets.
It was a good memory, that feeling of exhilaration after breaking through to the state title game.
A week later, it changed following a crushing defeat.
“I’m still not over it yet,” quarterback Calvin Harris said Tuesday, 368 days after a 34-20 loss to Cedar Rapids Xavier in the Iowa Class 3A state championship game.
A little more than a year later, the Bobcats get a chance to right a wrong. Western Dubuque will play for a state championship again tonight.
“We’ve got one opportunity left. That’s the big thing for us,” Harris said. “We’re going to try to make the most of it.”
Iowa Class 3A No. 1-ranked and second-seeded Western Dubuque (12-0) faces No. 2-ranked and top-seeded Solon (12-0) at 7 p.m. tonight at the UNI-Dome.
“It’s just another step along the way. We all have the same goal in mind,” defensive end Dusty Wille said. “It’s good, it’s a great feeling to be here two years in a row. Especially with all the work we put in this summer. The three weeks of camp and all the summer lifting, it feels good for it to finally pay off. But, one more week and hopefully get what we really want.”
Solon is in the title game for the 10th time in program history and is seeking its sixth state championship. Western Dubuque is playing for its second state championship and is in the title game for the third time.
That loss to Xavier was Western Dubuque’s last defeat. It’s a loss the players and coaches haven’t forgotten about, but it’s also one that has driven them to this moment.
“It literally took months to be able to sit down and watch that game,” Bobcats coach Justin Penner said. “You put your whole heart and soul into things — and don’t get me wrong, people were complimentary and everything else, it was going to be a fatigued state anyway for all of us — but it was not an easy thing to get over.
“You reflect on it when you do get over it, and you start to think about what it will take to get over that hump. But Xavier, I think we should thank them. They taught us what it takes on a day in and day out basis in order to be successful. That feeling will stay with you. It stayed with these kids. I know these kids have changed the way they prepare on a daily basis, just because they remember how that feels.”
Love of practice and preparation has been a common phrase of Penner’s this season.
The results have been evident.
Western Dubuque has scored 450 points this year, an average of 37.5 per game and just 39 shy of the program record set last season.
The Bobcats, who have scored at least 40 points in eight of 12 games this season, have gained 4,448 yards from scrimmage — a number that would be much closer to the program record of 5,005 if not for a stout defense that allows just 9.1 points per game and forces short fields for the offense.
“(Our confidence) is definitely really high, but we know they’re a good team so we have a lot of work to do,” said running back Ben Bryant.
Harris has tied his own season touchdown passing record (27) while extending the career record out to 54. He needs 238 passing yards tonight to break his season passing record (2,280).
Receiver Will Burds caught two of Harris’ three touchdown passes in the 48-14 semifinal win over Council Bluffs Lewis Central last week, giving him 16 for the season and breaking Drake George’s record from last season (15).
Offensively, the Bobcats average 7.1 yards per play.
Solon’s defense has allowed just 9.8 points per game and has only allowed three teams to score as many as 14 points. Western Dubuque’s season low is 20.
“We just have to take care of the ball,” Bryant said. “We can’t have any turnovers and when we’re down in the red zone, we have to take care of things and score.”
Western Dubuque beat Solon, 48-13, in Solon in the first round of the playoffs last season. Harris threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns, and Jake Hosch ran for 104 yards and three scores.
“We’re just going to have to keep going at it,” Harris said. “Prove that our process is better than theirs. That’s the big thing for us. Come out, play the game, play as hard as we can and play Bobcat football.”
Two of Solon’s stars return from that game. Spartans quarterback Cam Miller threw for 234 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the playoff meeting last year. No. 1 receiver AJ Coons caught three passes for 96 yards.
That duo has connected 54 times for 922 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. Miller is third in 3A with 2,266 yards and 27 touchdowns. He is also the team’s leading rusher. Jace Anderegg has 46 receptions for 624 yards and eight touchdowns, and is also a threat running the ball.
“It’s scary when their most explosive athletes, their Division I athletes, are a quarterback and two receivers,” Penner said. “But, our defense has been stout all year. I believe in what our defensive guys have been doing. I don’t care if we win 2-0, I really don’t. And I also don’t care if we win 55-48 either. I just don’t care if it’s a track meet or a Big Ten shootout.”
WD is trying to become the state’s 51st program to win multiple state championships.
Solon is tied for sixth with five state titles. Decorah, West Des Moines Valley and Wapsie Valley also have five titles. Valley plays nine-time champion West Des Moines Dowling for the 4A title on Friday.
“I’ve dreamed of (winning a state championship) since I was in high school and these kids have dreamed of it since they were little kids that got to play youth football on the Buc,” Penner said. “It’s something we’ve collectively dreamed about, and we’ve been together since middle school track and field, since they were seventh-graders.
“It’s been discussed, it’s been dreamed of, but I’ve always dreamed of that moment and thought that moment would be so big. And it’s interesting, we would see the sun go down as we were leaving the practice field and I was like, this doesn’t get better. The guys love practice. It doesn’t get better. That’s just icing on the cake, in my opinion.”