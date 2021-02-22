Lola Grap expects a much different feel to the Iowa state bowling tournament than what she experienced the past two winters.
The Dubuque Wahlert senior won her second consecutive regional individual championship last week at Cherry Lanes and will be competing in the Class 1A state tournament at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo for the third straight season.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union will hold its state tournaments separate from the Iowa High School Athletic Association instead of the traditional co-ed format for each class. And there will be six sessions between the two associations instead of three.
“Cadillac is always just packed and so loud for state, and everywhere you look there’s always people,” Grap said. “Obviously, with the protocols, there will be a lot less people and it won’t be nearly as loud. But we got a pretty good feel for what it’s going to be like a few weeks ago during the (Mississippi Valley Conference) divisionals, so we’ll be prepared for it.
“It was actually pretty quiet and the atmosphere was completely different. But we’ll still do our own thing, and we’ll still do our usual cheers. We’ll definitely make it worthwhile.”
The Wahlert girls will help kick off three days of state tournament play at 8:30 a.m. today. The Class 2A girls follow at 1:30 p.m. Monday, followed by the Class 3A girls on Tuesday morning, the Class 3A boys on Tuesday afternoon, the Class 2A boys on Wednesday morning and the Class 1A boys on Wednesday afternoon.
In the past, Class 1A boys and girls bowled on Monday, followed by Class 2A on Tuesday and Class 3A on Wednesday.
Wahlert won its regional last Tuesday at Dubuque’s Cherry Lanes with a 2,405 despite tough scoring conditions and will be seeded seventh in the eight-team field today. Grap won her regional with a 407 and is seeded 10th among the 12 individuals.
Grap leads the Eagles with a 180.65 scoring average, followed by junior Jamie Vondra (175.36), junior Natalie Kelzer (169.82), senior Abbie Beutin (158.9), junior Alaina Stecklein (144.61), senior Hannah Busch (143.0) and freshman Katelyn Vaassen (140.5). Wahlert averaged 2,484.46 during the season to rank sixth in Class 1A.
“Lola’s definitely the leader, and she knows how to get the others revved up, and everyone follows her,” Wahlert coach Tom Kramer said. “But this year we have a pretty good supporting cast with girls who are going to make pretty good future leaders.
“They did a really good job of handling the pressure (at regionals). There’s more pressure in that meet than any other meet, and that keeps the scores down a little bit. But they did what they had to do to win it and get back to state.”
The Eagles followed a season-long game plan at regionals and don’t plan to deviate from it today.
“It can be easy to get into your head and let one bad ball throw you off completely,” Grap said. “The key is surrounding yourself with the right people on your team. We have our own game-day rituals – like everyone going to breakfast together – that get us in the right mindset. They’ve worked pretty well so far for us.”