With last year’s abrupt end just weeks into the season, softball could not come soon enough for area college programs. Clarke, Loras and Dubuque have already taken the diamond in 2021, while UW-Platteville’s opening day will be next week.
Here is a capsule look at the 2021 season:
HEART OF AMERICA CONFERENCE
CLARKE
Head coach — Garland Shirley (4th season, 15-31)
2019 record — 10-31
2020 record — 2-0
2021 record — 4-2
Key returning players — Brie Tauber (Sr., IF), Amber Boeckenstedt (So., C/INF), Bailey Engel (Sr., OF), Kila Carbine (So., 1B), Kinsey Peterson (Jr., C/OF), Jenna Schwartzhoff (So., P), Lydia Gratz (Fr., P), Morgan Lenderink (So., UT), Ashley Botsford (Sr., OF)
Outlook — Clarke will bring back a number of players that had big offensive numbers during the 2019 campaign. Five players batted above .300 for the year, with Engel leading the way with a whopping .474 average. Botsford (8 home runs) and Lenderink (9) add power to that mix. Gratz and Schwartzhoff will be more experienced in the circle and will be counted on to eat some innings once again. Look for the Pride to climb the standings in the Heart.
AMERICAN RIVERS CONFERENCE
DUBUQUE
Head coach — Jeff Lamb (3rd season, 36-17)
2019 record — 26-13
2020 record — 10-4
2021 record — 3-1
Key returning players — Kylee Biedermann (Sr., INF), Deanna Orgier (Jr.), Brooke Goodman (Jr.), Lexi Schmidt (Sr.), Kayla Breunig (Jr.), Morgan Turnmire (Sr.), Alyanna Martinez (Sr.), Nicolette Evans (So.)
Outlook — The Spartans are off to a promising start to this season, going 3-1 at the MMU Slugger Series in Peoria, Ill. Origer is red-hot right now with a .545 average, while Martinez, Turnmire and Goodmann are all hitting better than .300. Look for Biedermann to be in that category as the season progresses. Pitchers Schmidt and Breunig will be counted on heavily in the circle, as they return from solid 2019 seasons. Hoping to build off momentum in 2019 and a promising start last year, look for the Spartans to compete near the top of the conference.
LORAS
Head coach — Ashley Winter (12th season, 173-209-1)
2019 record — 10-27-1
2020 record — 6-6
2021 record — 0-2
Key returning players — Hadalyn Anderson (Sr., UT), Madison Franks (Sr., OF), Elie Schill (Jr., OF), Taylor Donnell (Jr., P), Jessica Burlanda (So., 1B), Gabriella Garcia (So., INF)
Outlook — The Duhawks will rely heavily on seniors Anderson and Franks offensively, as they both got off to scorching starts to the shortened 2020 campaign. Schill will provide rock-solid defensive skills in the outfield, and Donnell will be looked at as a leader in the circle. Add in a talented group of sophomores, and Loras hopes to show improvement in the standings.
WIAC
UW-PLATTEVILLE
Head coach — Becca Lowe (2nd season, 2-2)
2019 record — 18-20
2020 record — 2-2
Season opener — Saturday, March 13 at Concordia
Key returning players — Aljendra Ochoa (Sr., OF), Riley Kelsch (Jr., INF), Rachel Plautz (Jr., C/OF), Shannon Gaul (Sr., INF), Ashton Hoeppner (Sr., P), Abby Burns (Sr., P)
Outlook — The Pioneers have a strong, veteran nucleus of players returning from a 2019 squad that was very competitive. Seniors Hoeppner and Burns will be anchors in the circle as they led the team to an impressive 3.17 team ERA that year. They also bring back a number of players offensively that hovered around a .300 average. Look for those numbers to climb this season and for the Pioneers to make some noise in the WIAC.