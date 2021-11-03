Connor Kurth expects something positive to happen every shift he jumps over the boards with linemates Stephen Halliday and Ryan Beck.
The Dubuque Fighting Saints’ top forward line has contributed 17 goals and 41 points en route to a 6-0-2-2 record as the only United States Hockey League team without a regulation-time defeat. Kurth contributed three goals and three assists in a two-game sweep at Muskegon this weekend, landing him the USHL forward of the week award on Tuesday.
“Every time you step on the ice, you have so much confidence because your linemates are so good and they want to make plays,” said Kurth, a 5-foot-11, 207-pound right wing from South Center Lake, Minn., who has committed to the University of Minnesota. “It helps that we all have so much confidence in each other. It’s a special feeling.
“Things have been going well for me, personally, but I have to give a lot of the credit to Stephen and Ryan. They’re both so good in the offensive zone, and it makes the game so much easier when you spend most of the time on offense instead of defense. They’re also really good around the net, which leads to the points.”
Kurth has recorded at least one point in eight consecutive games since being held off the scoresheet in Dubuque’s first two games, both at the USHL Fall Classic in suburban Pittsburgh. He leads the team with eight goals and ranks third with 13 points. A second-team all-rookie selection last season, Kurth has recorded 23 goals and 54 points in 62 games.
Halliday and Beck share the team lead with 14 points apiece. Halliday has scored six goals and Beck three.
“They’re three really good players, which always helps,” Saints head coach Greg Brown said. “But they also read each other very well, so they’re all very complementary pieces for each other. They all have a little bit different game individually, but together it works.
“Connor’s effort has been very good all year. He works hard and, again, he’s been getting opportunities with the effort and good play of his linemates. They’ve found a lot of synergy, and he’s been able to capitalize on those opportunities.”
Kurth scored a pair of goals and set up a third in Friday’s 7-4 victory over the Lumberjacks. The following night, he contributed a goal and two assists as the Saints overcame a two-goal deficit before winning, 4-3, in a shootout.
“Obviously, we’ve had a lot of overtime games this season, but we’ve learned a lot from those types of games and we’re starting to figure it out,” Kurth said. “Playing in a lot of tight games has helped us understand what it takes to win as a team. We’ve also had some games where we’ve had to come from behind, which shows a lot about the grit and desire throughout the team.
“It’s not a huge focus that we’re the last team (without a regulation loss). You want to win every game you play, and that’s the focus. But it is a pretty cool stat. Hopefully, we can keep it going for a while.”
The Saints conclude a five-game road trip with visits to Waterloo on Friday and Chicago on Saturday. Both of those teams have beaten Dubuque in overtime games this season.