Western Dubuque’s Grace Murphy (top) tries to put a hold on Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Terranae Wyatt during the Dubuque Senior Women’s Invitational on Jan. 9. The Iowa girls postseason begins today.

 Dave Kettering/Telegraph Herald

Iowa’s first officially sanctioned girls wrestling postseason arrives today.

Four sites statewide will serve as hosts of two regionals each, with the top four wrestlers from each of the 14 weight classes advancing to the first-ever Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state tournament, Feb. 2-3 at Xtream Arena in Coralville.

