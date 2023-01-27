Iowa’s first officially sanctioned girls wrestling postseason arrives today.
Four sites statewide will serve as hosts of two regionals each, with the top four wrestlers from each of the 14 weight classes advancing to the first-ever Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state tournament, Feb. 2-3 at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
Here is a quick look at area teams competing:
REGION 5
Site — Alliant Energy PowerHouse, Cedar Rapids
Teams — Maquoketa, Belle Plaine, Benton Community, Bettendorf, Camanche, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Davenport, Davenport Assumption, Durant, Fort Madison, Independence, Iowa City High, Linn-Mar, Mid-Prairie, Midland, Mount Pleasant, Mount Vernon, North Scott, Riverside Highland, Tipton, WACO, Wapello, Washington, West Liberty
Outlook — Maquoketa did not have a wrestler compete at the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association state meet last year and does not have any wrestlers appearing in the latest Iowa Wrestle rankings.
REGION 7
Site — Luther College, Decorah
Teams — Bellevue, Cascade, West Delaware, Western Dubuque, Anamosa, Aplington-Parkersburg/Grundy Center, Decorah, Denver, La Porte City Union, Mason City, MFL/Mar-Mac, Nashua-Plainfield, North Butler/Clarksville, North Cent, North Fayette Valley, Oelwein, Tripoli, Waterloo East, Waterloo West, West Fork
Outlook — Western Dubuque has had a presence at each of the IWCOA state meets and Josie Jecklin was the Bobcats’ lone medalist last year after placing eighth at 155. Jecklin is ranked seventh at 155 this season and will be trying to wrestle at state for the fourth consecutive season. The Bobcats’ Adriana Shepherd won the 235 championship at last week’s Mississippi Valley Conference tournament. Bellevue’s Ryanne Dunn went 0-2 at last year’s IWCOA state meet; Cascade and West Delaware did not have anyone at last year’s state meet. West Delaware’s Kylee Shoop is rated eighth at 130.
REGION 8
Site — Luther College, Decorah
Teams — Dubuque Hempstead, Dubuque Senior, Dubuque Wahlert, AGWSR, Alburnett, Algona, BCLUW-SH, Center Point-Urbana, Central Elkader, Charles City, Clear Lake, Crestwood, Iowa Falls-Alden, New Hampton/Turkey Valley, Osage, Postville, South Winneshiek, Starmont, Sumner-Fredericksburg, Waukon
Outlook — Senior’s Hannah Reel is coming off a fifth-place finish at 110 last season and a seventh-place finish at 113 in 2021. She, along with two-time state wrestler Carly Hefel, gives the Rams veteran leadership. Reel and Jolee Strohmeyer (145) both won Mississippi Valley Conference championships last week for the Rams. Lydia Hefel went 0-2 at state last year and is the only Hempstead wrestler who has competed at an IWCOA state tournament. Ayla Osterkamp won the 135 title at the MVC tournament for the Mustangs. Wahlert has perennially taken a large contingent to the state tournament and twice has crowned a state champion, including the graduated Alana Duggan last year at 145.
