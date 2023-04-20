Will Lawrence

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Will Lawrence, a former Benton, Wis., multi-sport athlete tosses the javelin recently. The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference named him its men’s field athlete of the week.

 Andy McNeill UW-Platteville

The Lawrence family enjoyed quite the meet at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Invitational last week.

Emma Lawrence, a senior at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, ran the third leg of the 4x100 relay that won in 46.30 seconds to rise to the top of the NCAA Division III performance chart. She teamed with sophomore Bella Seitz, freshman Lauren Jarrett and sophomore Emily Dawidowich on the relay.

