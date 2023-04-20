The Lawrence family enjoyed quite the meet at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Invitational last week.
Emma Lawrence, a senior at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, ran the third leg of the 4x100 relay that won in 46.30 seconds to rise to the top of the NCAA Division III performance chart. She teamed with sophomore Bella Seitz, freshman Lauren Jarrett and sophomore Emily Dawidowich on the relay.
Emma Lawrence’s younger brother, UW-Platteville sophomore Will Lawrence, won the javelin at the UW-Platteville Invitational with a personal best and school record of 217 feet, 1 inch. That mark currently ranks first in the Wisconsin Intecollegiate Athletic Conference and second on the NCAA Division III honor holl.
For their performances, the WIAC named Emma Lawrence as part of the women’s track athlete of the week honorees and Will Lawrence as the men’s field athlete of the week. Both are former Benton, Wis., multi-sport athletes.
Another former area athlete landed the WIAC women’s field performer of the week award based on her efforts at the UW-Platteville meet. UW-LaCrosse senior Skye Digman, a senior from Platteville, won three events at the meet: the shot put (50-2), hammer throw (182-5) and discus throw (154-5). She set the school record in the shot put, breaking Cindy Lensmire’s mark of 50-1 1/2 set in 1984.
Digman’s mark in the shot put ranks first on the NCAA Division III honor toll, while her throw in the discus is first in the WIAC and third in NCAA Division III. She ranks first in the WIAC and second in NCAA Division III in the hammer throw (187-8) from the Ashton May Invitational on April 7.
Murphy honored by A-R-C — Loras’ Holden Murphy, a junior from Benton, Wis., won the American Rivers Conference field athlete of the week award. He won the hammer throw at the UW-Platteville Invitational with a mark of 57.24 meters, which ranks 11th in Division III, to break the school record for the second time in three weeks. He also placed fifth in the javelin and sixth in the shot put.
Noland cruises to weekly award — Loras grad student Gabrielle Noland claimed the A-R-C women’s track athlete of the week honor after winning three races at Platteville. The Rockford, Ill., native won the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes as an individual, as she now ranks seventh (100m – 11.91) and third (200m – 24.31) in those events nationally. She was also a part of the 4x100-meter relay team that placed second and is now No. 2 in Division III this season (46.70).
Christopher feted by A-R-C — Wartburg College’s Breya Christopher, a senior from River Ridge (Ill.) High School, landed the A-R-C field performer of the week for her efforts at UW-Platteville. She took second out of 26 competitors in the high jump, with a jump of 1.67 meters to rank tied for 10th in Division III this outdoor season.
Bixby lands WIAC baseball honor — UW-Platteville’s Isaac Bixby earned the WIAC baseball pitcher of the week award. The sophomore right-hander from Gleason, Wis./Rhinelander, needed just 98 pitches to toss a complete game against UW-Eau Claire on April 15. He threw 72 percent of his pitches for strikes and allowed just one unearned run in the victory. Bixby scattered five hits and one walk in the win and struck out 10 Blugold hitters for his third win of the season.
Courtney lifts Missouri Western to win — Dubuque Hempstead graduate Will Courtney, a senior first baseman, lifted the Missouri Western baseball team to a 6-5 victory over Fort Hays State with a walk-off RBI single in the 10th inning on Sunday. His base hit up the middle knocked in a pair and lifted the Griffons to 11-28 overall and 8-19 in the Missouri Intercolleigate Athletic Conference.
Courtney is hitting .315 (28-for-89) with 15 RBIs. He has also made four pitching appearances.
Link shines for Wartburg — Wartburg College junior catcher/designated hitter Ella Link, a former Western Dubuque standout from Dyersville, Iowa, won the A-R-C softball player of the week award. She went 5-for-10 with four home runs, eight RBIs and a 1.800 slugging percentage in leading the Knights to a 3-1 record in league play last week. She belted three home runs in a doubleheader against No. 22-ranked Coe.
Loras sweeps tennis honors — Loras College’s Gage Becker, a freshman from Yankton, S.D., and Isabel Schwabe, a senior from Carroll, Iowa, swept the American Rivers Conference tennis player of the week awards. Becker finished 8-0 overall with 4-0 records in each singles and doubles action during the week. Schwabe won in both singles and doubles in her only matches of the week.
