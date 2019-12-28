Matthew Kopperud scored with 4:51 remaining in regulation time to lift the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 3-2 victory at Cedar Rapids on Saturday night.
Hobie Hedquist, making his USHL debut because starting goaltender Erik Portillo is representing Sweden at the World Junior Championships, made 27 saves to give the Saints a split of a two-game series in Cedar Rapids.
On the winning goal, Riese Gaber circled the puck behind the net and made a wraparound pass to the net front. Kopperud jammed the puck under goalie Aidan Harper for his eighth goal of the season before being dumped to the ice by a RoughRiders defender.
Kopperud came within an eyelash of completing his second hat trick of the season, but his shot at an empty net in the final minute hit the goal post. Seconds later, Reggie Millette made a shot block to preserve the victory.
Bennett Zmolek’s first USHL goal staked Cedar Rapids to a 1-0 lead with 1:35 remaining in the first period. But the Saints responded 3:03 into the middle period to tie it.
Ryan Beck won a face-off in the Cedar Rapids zone to Gaber, who fought off two defenders before sending a pass toward the blue paint. Kopperud got a piece of the puck, and it trickled through Harper for his seventh goal of the season.
Dubuque took its first lead of the weekend 3:14 later, thanks to the Jackson twins. Ben Schultheis blocked a shot in his own zone, and Kopperud chipped the puck out to Ty Jackson, who left a drop pass for Dylan Jackson just inside the Cedar Rapids blue line. Dylan returned the puck to Ty, who scored his 10th goal of the season on a one-timer from the right face-off circle.
Cedar Rapids’ Ryan Taylor scored 1:29 into the third period, but not before video replay confirmed it.