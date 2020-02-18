Western Dubuque landed a pair of wrestlers on the all-Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division first team and had an area-best eight wrestlers honored when the league’s year-end awards were announced Monday.
Dubuque Hempstead had one first-team pick in the Valley Division and matched WD with four wrestlers picked to the top two teams.
Jake Hosch (182 pounds) and Jonathan Savolt (285) both earned first-team honors for Western Dubuque.
The Bobcats’ Levi Burds (152) and Carter Kluesner (170) were named to the second team. Jagger McCool (106), Jared Cordes (138), Sawyer Nauman (195) and Joe Loffa (220) earned honorable mention.
Ben Faber (152) represented the Mustangs on the Valley Division first team.
The Mustangs’ Adler Kramer (120 pounds), Adam Ward (195) and Alex Hudson (220) were named to the second team. Landon Reisen (106), Jack Smith (160) and Cayden Lovett (285) were honorable mention.
Dubuque Wahlert’s Gabe Anstoetter (160) and Bryce Anstoetter (182) were also named to the Valley Division second team. Connor Dehn earned honorable mention.
DaShawn Tigges (182) was Dubuque Senior’s lone representative, earning honorable mention in the Mississippi Division.
Cedar Rapids Prairie’s Austin Kegley was the Mississippi Division’s athlete of the year while Iowa City West’s Hunter Garvin was honored in the Valley Division. Cedar Falls’ Chris Ortner and Iowa City West’s Nate Moore were named the coaches of the year.
WD’s Cordes, Hosch, Nauman and Savolt, and Hempstead’s Kramer, Faber, Hudson and Lovett qualified for this week’s state wrestling tournament in Des Moines.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rams steady in poll, Hempstead, Beckman drop out — Dubuque Senior remained at No. 7 in the final Iowa Associated Press Class 4A basketball poll.
The Rams (16-3) garnered 39 points and were ranked seventh.
Dubuque Hempstead (13-6) fell out of the 4A top 10 following its loss to Dubuque Wahlert. The Mustangs did not receive any votes from the 10-writer panel.
Dyersville Beckman (16-5) was the first team outside of the top 10 in Class 2A.
Galena 58, West Carroll 36 — At Galena, Ill.: Ethan Hefel scored 15 points to lead the Pirates (16-13) past the Thunder.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lanark Eastland 61, Stockton 49 — At Pecatonica, Ill.: Tiana Timpe scored 14 points and Elizabeth Eisfeller added 12, but the Blackhawks (25-7) came up short against Eastland in their Illinois Class 1A sectional semifinal. The Cougars advanced to play either Amboy or Galena in Thursday’s sectional final.