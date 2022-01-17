Connor Kurth anticipates a much better experience during his second appearance in the Biosteel All-American Hockey Game.
After being the lone representative from the Dubuque Fighting Saints in last winter’s showcase event, he will be joined by teammates Kenny Connors, Stephen Halliday and Paxton Geisel this afternoon in Plymouth, Mich. And a new format should make for a much more competitive contest.
Last year, the USHL’s top NHL Draft-eligible players squared off against USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program U18 squad, a group that had played together for a year and a half at that point. The NTDP’s blowout victory prompted organizers to blend the U18s with the USHL stars and create two more balanced teams.
“Obviously, it’s tough for a team that’s been put together for one game to play against a team of really good players who have been playing together for a whole season,” Kurth said. “It’s a lot more exciting to be going this year, knowing we get to mix in with the U18s. Obviously, they’re really good players, and it’ll be fun to play on the same team as them.
“Knowing their guys, they want to battle against themselves in an environment like this, too. They want to show they’re the best players on the NTDP, especially with this being their draft year and they’re jockeying for draft position. It’s going to make a huge difference in terms of how competitive the game will be, and it should be a lot more fun.”
The Biosteel All-American Hockey Game will feature 44 of the top players from the NTDP and the USHL, including 28 who made NHL Central Scouting’s midseason rankings last week. Kurth will be one of five players making a second appearance in the event, joining Team USA’s Logan Cooley and Rutger McGroarty, as well as Chicago’s Gibson Homer and Jack Harvey.
Kurth, a 5-foot-11, 207-pound forward from South Center Lake, Minn., ranks third on the USHL scoring chart with 19 goals and 43 points in 30 games. The University of Minnesota recruit has tallied 34 goals and 84 points in 82 career games.
He plays on a line in Dubuque with Halliday, the USHL’s second-leading scorer with 18 goals and 49 points in 30 games. Halliday, a 6-4, 210-pound forward from Glenwood, Md., ranks second on the Saints’ all-time scoring list in the Tier I era with 41 goals and 135 points in 128 games.
Central Scouting listed him as the No. 108 draft-eligible skater in North America.
“It’s definitely an experience I’m looking forward to, but having the opportunity to do it with three of my teammates, including one of my linemates in Dubuque makes it even more special,” Halliday, an Ohio State University recruit, said of the All-American Game. “The fact that we had four guys picked for this just shows how good of a team we have. We have so many guys on this team who have really stepped up this season, and I’m proud of every single one of them.”
Connors will join Kurth and Halliday on the White squad for today’s game. The 6-1, 195-pound forward from Glen Mills, Penn., has contributed 12 goals and 29 points in 30 games this season. The University of Massachusetts recruit tallied three goals and 18 points in 50 games as a USHL rookie last winter.
Connors said he has been leaning on Kurth for advice since learning of his invitation to the All-American Game a few weeks ago.
“Obviously, it’s a huge honor and a big opportunity to showcase my abilities and see where I can take it,” Connors said. “It’s nice to have a teammate who’s been through it before. In a game like this, the quicker you can make yourself comfortable, the quicker you can play your game and be yourself.
“We’ve all put so much work into this, and that’s what makes you feel comfortable any time you step on the ice. But, it helps that four of us are going and we have pretty good camaraderie. That will take a little pressure off.”
Geisel, a 6-1, 185-pound dual-citizenship goaltender from Estevan, Saskatchewan, will be in a unique position in today’s game. He will play on the Blue squad, opposite of his three Dubuque teammates.
Geisel owns a 12-6-0-2 record, 3.16 goals against average and .898 save percentage in his first season in the USHL. NHL Central Scouting listed the University of Denver recruit as the No. 28 draft-eligible goaltender in North America.
“To have an opportunity to match up against the best players in this league is a huge honor and should be a blast,” Geisel said. “All three of our guys are such good players, it should be a fun challenge to go against them. Hopefully, I can get the last laugh out of it.
“It’s hard to say who will have the advantage. I see their shots every day in practice, so I know their releases and their tendencies, so I might have an edge there. But all three of them are so deceptive and can change things up, too, so we’ll have to see.”