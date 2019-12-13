Pin to win — that’s the name of the wrestling game for Dubuque Hempstead.
The Mustangs had five mat men win by fall in a 44-30 dual victory over Iowa City West on Thursday in Iowa City.
Gable Brooks led off the match for Hempstead with a pin of Isaac Liao at 120 pounds. Chivonne Rhodes followed with a pin at 126, Kyrie Tate won by fall at 138, and Keegan Eitter pinned his man in just 53 seconds at 160. Alex Hudson added a win by fall 11 seconds into his bout at 220 pounds.
Ben Faber (145 pounds) won by technical fall, Jack Smith (170) won a 5-3 decision, Aiden Dunne (195) earned an 11-9 sudden victory and Cayden Lovett (285) took a 1-0 decision to round out the Mustangs.
Western Dubuque 45, Iowa City High 28 — At Iowa City: Sawyer Nauman (195 pounds), Jagger McCool (106), Tanner Gaul (113), Carter Kluesner (170) and Jake Hosch (182) each won by fall and the Bobcats handily won their dual.
Dubuque Senior 43, Cedar Rapids Xavier 29 — At Nora Gym: Frankie Cretsinger (126 pounds) and Josiah Scheatzle (132) each earned pins and Luke Busch (145) had a 14-0 major decision victory as the Rams knocked off the Saints.
Williamsburg 57, Maquoketa 24 — At Mount Vernon: Taven Rich pinned Cole Cremeens at 285 pounds, Abraham Michel won by fall at 183, Liam Aunan won by fall at 195 and Lane Stender earned a pin at 220 to highlight the Cardinals.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Cuba City 75, Iowa-Grant 35 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Brayden Dailey went off for 29 points as the Cubans improved to 3-0 on the season. Isaac Hill led the Panthers with 18 points.
Mineral Point 81, Riverdale 30 — At Riverdale, Wis.: Joah Filardo finished with a game-high 14 points as 12 of 14 Pointers scored in a blowout win. Mineral Point guard and UNLV recruit Isaac Lindsey missed the game due to injury.
Fennimore 59, Boscobel 40 — At Fennimore, Wis.: Kellen Kenney fell an assist short of a triple-double with 20 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists as the Golden Eagles remained unbeaten at 5-0. Adam Larson scored a game-high 21 points for Fennimore, including three dunks. Jake Davidson led the Bulldogs with 12 points.
Prairie du Chien 53, Richland Center 39 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: The Blackhawks got back to .500 at 2-2 with the win.
Galena 52, Milledgeville 36 — At Galena, Ill.: Ethan Hefel scored 14 points to lead the Pirates (5-3) to victory.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Bellevue Marquette 67, Durant 48 — At Durant, Iowa: Tori Michel scored a game-high 25 points, Miranda Peters added 18 and Ellie O’Brien 13 as the Mohawks improved to 4-1 with a road victory.
Platteville 68, Dodgeville 50 — At Dodgeville, Wis.: Sami Martin finished with 20 points to lead the Hillmen in their victory over Dodgeville.
Shullsburg 54, Highland 27 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Layla Alt and Madison Russell scored 14 points apiece and the Miners improved to 6-0.
Lena-Winslow 51, Warren 20— At Warren, Ill.: The Warriors managed just four points in the first half in a blowout loss.
BOYS PREP BOWLING
Western Dubuque 2,640; Iowa City High 2,272 — At Iowa City: Ben Heiberger rolled a 189-191—380 for the Bobcats’ high series in a win over Iowa City High.
GIRLS PREP BOWLING
Western Dubuque 2,467; Iowa City High 2,225 — At Iowa City: Olivia Neyen bowled a 196-164—360 series to lead the Bobcats to a dual win.