Colin Rea’s bid for a spot in the Chicago Cubs’ starting rotation got off to a rocky start.
Rea, a Cascade, Iowa, native, allowed a grand slam five batters into his season and the Texas Rangers beat the Cubs, 13-1, on Thursday in Surprise, Ariz.
Rea allowed two hits and two walks, including the first-inning grand slam to Rougned Odor. He also recorded his first strikeout of the spring.
Ian Happ’s fourth-inning sacrifice fly drove in the Cubs’ only run.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Nick Ciuffo and Andy Ibanez also homered for Texas.
White Sox 6, Mariners (ss) 5 — At Glendale, Ariz.: Cheslor Cuthbert and Zack Collins each homered, and 22-year-old prospect Luis Robert went 1-for-2 with a double and a walk as Chicago beat Seattle.
Brewers 4, Royals 2 — At Phoenix: Orlando Arcia hit a three-run homer during a four-run second inning, giving him seven RBIs, and Milwaukee beat Kansas City.
Braves 3, Cardinals 1 — At North Port, Fla.: Top-prospect Dylan Carlson went 1-for-1 with two walks and is batting .455, but St. Louis lost to Atlanta.
Twins 3, Blue Jays 3 — At Dunedin, Fla.: Jake Cave went 3-for-3 with two doubles and a home run and starter Randy Dobnak and five relievers combined to allow one hit in the first eight innings as Minnesota battled to a draw with Toronto.