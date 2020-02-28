CORRECTION Cubs Rangers Spring Baseball

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Colin Rea throws during the first inning of Thursday’s spring training game against the Texas Rangers in Surprise, Ariz. The Rangers won, 13-1.

 Charlie Riedel/The Associated Press

Colin Rea’s bid for a spot in the Chicago Cubs’ starting rotation got off to a rocky start.

Rea, a Cascade, Iowa, native, allowed a grand slam five batters into his season and the Texas Rangers beat the Cubs, 13-1, on Thursday in Surprise, Ariz.

Rea allowed two hits and two walks, including the first-inning grand slam to Rougned Odor. He also recorded his first strikeout of the spring.

Ian Happ’s fourth-inning sacrifice fly drove in the Cubs’ only run.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Nick Ciuffo and Andy Ibanez also homered for Texas.

White Sox 6, Mariners (ss) 5 — At Glendale, Ariz.: Cheslor Cuthbert and Zack Collins each homered, and 22-year-old prospect Luis Robert went 1-for-2 with a double and a walk as Chicago beat Seattle.

Brewers 4, Royals 2 — At Phoenix: Orlando Arcia hit a three-run homer during a four-run second inning, giving him seven RBIs, and Milwaukee beat Kansas City.

Braves 3, Cardinals 1 — At North Port, Fla.: Top-prospect Dylan Carlson went 1-for-1 with two walks and is batting .455, but St. Louis lost to Atlanta.

Twins 3, Blue Jays 3 — At Dunedin, Fla.: Jake Cave went 3-for-3 with two doubles and a home run and starter Randy Dobnak and five relievers combined to allow one hit in the first eight innings as Minnesota battled to a draw with Toronto.