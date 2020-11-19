News in your town

No. 12 Maryland women will be challenged in improved Big Ten

NBA Draft: Wolves take Edwards No. 1

College basketball: Panthers get set for another run at NCAA tourney

All NFL teams to enter intensive COVID-19 protocol Saturday

Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week: Robby Roe (Potosi/Cassville football)

Sports briefs: Mets 2B Canó suspended 162 games by MLB after drug test

Book It: Quarterback makes No. 2 Irish legitimate contenders

College basketball: Hawkeyes’ Bohannon ready for return to spotlight

No. 17 Iowa State's tight ends living up to preseason hype

Sports briefs: NCAA graduation rates reach another record high at 90%

Cousins steps back to forefront for Vikings with Cook slowed

Bears hampered by same offensive issues in loss to Vikings

The wait is over: Delayed NBA draft finally comes Wednesday

College football: Unbeaten Badgers have no margin for error in Big Ten race

Epstein steps down after 9 seasons leading Cubs