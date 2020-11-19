The American Rivers Conference on Wednesday announced the scheduling plans for men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s indoor track & field and wrestling, and it adopted plans for the fall-to-spring sports of football, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball.
The basketball season will begin Jan. 23 with a round-robin schedule of eight conference games to be followed by nine-team conference tournaments the week of March 1. The one-year exception expands the tournaments from their usual number of six teams.
Similar to the cross country season this fall, the conference intends to conduct four indoor track and field triangular meets that lead into the conference championships March 5-6 at Wartburg College. The league has also scheduled four wrestling triangulars, creating a round-robin.
The NCAA plans to conduct Division III winter championships, but those events are not guaranteed. Division III canceled its fall championships on Aug. 5.
Volleyball will be the first fall-to-spring sport to play, with first matches scheduled Feb. 20. A full round-robin is planned and there will not be a conference tournament. Men’s and women’s soccer have round-robins planned, beginning March 27, but there will be no league tournament.
A-R-C football has each school scheduled for three games. The University of Dubuque will play a fourth game because of the uneven number of schools in the league.
In all sports, schools will be permitted to schedule non-conference contests as long as the opponent complies with COVID protocols that are equal to those required by the conference.
All schedules were approved by the conference’s Presidents Council after recommendations from coaches and athletic directors from the nine conference schools.
The A-R-C said the safety and well-being of student-athletes remains the primary goal of the league. The announcement of schedules is to aid student-athletes, families, coaches and campuses in planning. The Presidents Council and conference leadership will continue to monitor state and local guidance on the coronavirus.
Heart revises hoops schedule —The Heart of America Conference, which includes Clarke University, recently revised its men’s and women’s basketball schedule for this season.
The original conference schedule showcased a mix of three cross-division games and four divisional competitions each night for the majority of the schedule, with regular-season play coming to an end Feb. 20.
The new schedule features a front-loaded division focus that highlights six division contests and one cross-division game for the majority of conference dates through January. The revised schedule also adds built-in additional make-up dates for any postponed contests, which will give institutions some flexibility as they navigate the COVID-19 landscape.
Division play was slated to open on Wednesday. The top four teams from each division will advance to postseason play. The league’s postseason tournament, which will feature three single-elimination rounds, is scheduled to begin with the quarterfinals in late February.
Lyon takes 2nd at Nationals — Purdue University senior Max Lyon, a former Western Dubuque state champion, finished second at 86 kilograms in the USA Wrestling U23 Championships this weekend at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.
Lyon rolled to the finals with four consecutive wins, including technical falls in the first two rounds Saturday. He needed only 1:22 for a 10-0 win over Barrett Blakely of Appalachian State, and then rolled up Stanford’s Antonio Andrade, 13-1, in 5:01. He opened Sunday with a 7-3 victory over Northern Iowa’s Keegan Moore, and then held off Michigan State all-American Cameron Caffey in the semifinals, 8-7. Lyon finally fell in the championship match at the hands of the nation’s No. 1 wrestler in 2019-20 at 184 pounds, Taylor Lujan, formerly of Northern Iowa.
Lyon’s former Western Dubuque teammate, Aaron Costello, finished eighth at 125 kilograms. He wrestles for the University of Iowa.
Freiburger wins Wartburg honor — Joe Freiburger, a senior from Holy Cross, Iowa, and a Western Dubuque graduate, recently won the Wartburg College athletic department’s 2019-20 Hertel Award, which recognizes an athlete who wins varsity letters in more than one sport. He competes in cross country and track & field. In addition to his athletic success, Freiburger made the USTFCCCA and A-R-C all-academic teams.