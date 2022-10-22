Here is a capsule look at today’s games of interest:
MISSOURI STATE (2-4, 0-3) at NORTHERN IOWA (3-4, 2-2)
Kickoff: 4 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
Last year: Missouri State won, 13-6
Facts & figures: Northern Iowa coach Mark Farley is 18-3 against the Bears in his career, but two of those losses have come in their last two meetings. This is the fifth time this season the Panthers will be facing a team coming off its bye week. Former Dubuque Senior standout Sam Schnee leads UNI with 31 receptions and 508 receiving yards while averaging 72.6 yards per game. Former Hempstead standouts Aidan Dunne and Noah Pettinger have also seen action. Dunne, a quarterback, has completed all three of his pass attempts for 22 yards. Pettinger has punted five times for an average of 44.4 yards, with a long of 52.
CLARKE (3-4, 0-1) at CULVER-STOCKTON (3-4, 1-0)
Kickoff: 1 p.m.
Livestream: https://team1sports.com/culver-stockton/
Last week: Clarke lost to Peru State, 16-9; Culver-Stockton beat Graceland, 26-14
Last year: Culver-Stockton won, 17-6
Outlook: Culver-Stockton has won both previous meetings and both were contested in Dubuque. Clarke’s defense has forced at least one turnover in all seven games this season, including an interception in six of seven. The Pride boast the No. 22-ranked run defense in NAIA, allowing 94.7 rush yards per game — a 131-yard improvement from 2021.
Tim O’Neill
COE (4-2, 3-1) AT LORAS (4-3, 4-1)
Kickoff: 1 p.m.
Last week: Loras beat Simpson, 63-21; Coe lost to Dubuque, 15-14
Last year: Coe won, 27-20
Outlook: The Duhawks put up 65 and 63 points in wins over Buena Vista and Simpson the last two weeks. Quarterback Evan England has led the offensive outburst, throwing for four touchdowns last week to earn American Rivers Conference offensive player of the week. Loras is certain to see stiffer defensive competition today as the Kohawks surrender just 13 points per game. The Duhawks aim for just their second victory over Coe since 2008, and at 4-1 in the A-R-C, it couldn’t come at a better time with aspirations of a conference title still lingering.
LUTHER (1-5, 1-3) AT DUBUQUE (4-3, 4-1)
Kickoff: 2 p.m.
Last week: Dubuque beat Coe, 15-14; Luther was on bye
Last year: Dubuque won, 28-2
Outlook: The Spartans enter today’s contest brimming with confidence, having won three in a row and four of the last five. During its three-game winning streak, Dubuque has shined on both sides of the ball, averaging more than 42 points per game and allowing under 15. The Spartans have a great opportunity to continue that trend today in front of their homecoming crowd against Luther, which allows more than 46 points on average. With a win, Dubuque can stay hot on Wartburg’s trail for conference title contention.
Danny Miller
NO. 3 UW-WHITEWATER (5-1, 3-0) AT UW-PLATTEVILLE (3-3, 2-1)Kickoff: 1 p.m.
Livestream: letsgopioneers.com/composite
Last week: Pioneers upset No. 14 UW-River Falls, 21-14; Whitewater beat No. 19 UW-Oshkosh, 17-3
Last year: Whitewater won, 65-21
Outlook: The George Chryst Memorial Bowl has been dominated by the Warhawks as of late, with Whitewater having won the last 13 meetings. The Pioneers haven’t beaten the Warhawks since 2004, but they certainly have momentum by beating ranked River Falls last week. If the Pioneers are going to pull off another upset, they will lean on their defense. The Pioneers are second in the WIAC in total defense, allowing 266.2 yards per game, and tops in passing defense with 137.5 yards per game.
Steve Ortman
