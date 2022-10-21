University of Mississippi volleyball coach Kayla Banwarth (center) talks to her players during a timeout. Banwarth, a former Dubuque Wahlert and Nebraska star, was placed on leave and her program will be placed under administrative review on Thursday night.
OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss athletics has announced that volleyball coach Kayla Banwarth is being placed on leave and her program would be placed under administrative review on Thursday night.
“Ole Miss head volleyball coach Kayla Banwarth is not with the team as we conduct a review of the program,” according to a statement from Ole Miss athletics. “During her leave, assistant coach Bre Henry will serve as acting head coach.”
Banwarth, a former Dubuque Wahlert standout, is in her third season as the Rebels volleyball coach. She led the Rebels to a postseason appearance in 2021-22, the program’s first in 11 seasons.
The Rebels are 7-10 this year midway through the regular season. Ole Miss volleyball hosts Missouri for a pair of matches in Oxford this weekend. The review is not believed to be performance-based.
Before getting into coaching, Banwarth played six years as a member of the U.S. national volleyball team. Banwarth spent three seasons as an assistant coach at her alma mater of Nebraska, where she focused on liberos and passers in addition to leading the Huskers’ recruiting efforts. She helped direct Nebraska to a national championship in 2017 and a repeat appearance in the title match in 2018.
