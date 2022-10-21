Kayla Banwarth

University of Mississippi volleyball coach Kayla Banwarth (center) talks to her players during a timeout. Banwarth, a former Dubuque Wahlert and Nebraska star, was placed on leave and her program will be placed under administrative review on Thursday night.

 University of Mississippi athletics

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss athletics has announced that volleyball coach Kayla Banwarth is being placed on leave and her program would be placed under administrative review on Thursday night.

“Ole Miss head volleyball coach Kayla Banwarth is not with the team as we conduct a review of the program,” according to a statement from Ole Miss athletics. “During her leave, assistant coach Bre Henry will serve as acting head coach.”

