Avery Schmidt gave herself a chance to accomplish two of her main goals for this weekend’s Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state swimming meet in Marshalltown.

The Dubuque Wahlert senior swam a 57.92 in Friday’s preliminary round to qualify fifth for Saturday’s final in the 100-yard backstroke. She also reached the B final of the 50 freestyle with a 25.19, the 13th-fastest of the afternoon.

