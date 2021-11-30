Despite losing arguably its best player midseason, Dyersville Beckman rallied and clinched its first trip to the Iowa state basketball tournament since 2007.
Consider the bar officially set to a new level. The Trailblazers don’t want to go another 14 years between state trips, and that journey opens tonight at home against Benton Community.
Here is a capsule look at local teams in the WaMaC Conference this season:
DYERSVILLE BECKMAN
Coach — Michael Molony (fifth year, 65-28)
Last year — 16-8, 8-7 WaMaC
Key players — Padraig Gallagher (Jr., G/F), Logan Goedken (Sr., G), Logan Burchard (Sr., G), Ryan Burchard (Sr., G)
Outlook — Despite the loss of all-state guard Mason White, Beckman rallied around each other to reach the state tournament last winter, and much of it was due to the breakthrough season of Gallagher. He turned it on during the postseason and finished with season averages of 13.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. But the Blazers have now lost two pivotal posts to graduation in Jack Gehling and Jacob Hermsen, so while the guard play should continue to be strong, how the Blazers reload in the paint will prove crucial to their season. While length and athleticism should benefit Beckman on the defensive end, a lack of height could be a problem in the rebounding department with those losses in the post. Which players step up and carve out a role alongside the veterans that played at state last season will be a key development in Beckman’s chances at getting back.
MAQUOKETA
Coach — Matt Hartman (sixth year)
Last year — 8-14, 5-11 WaMaC
Key players — Mitchell Roeder (Sr., G), Max Keller (Sr., G), Ethan Combs (Sr., C), Cale Widel (Sr., F)
Outlook — The Cardinals graduated three important seniors from last year’s lineup in Caiden Atienza, Brady Digmann and Connor Becker, who represented the top three scorers and rebounders for the team a season ago. That leaves plenty of opportunities on the table for players to step into bigger roles. Roeder led the Cardinals in assists last season with 2.9 per game, and Keller added 2.5 per contest. Both players, among others, will need to rise up in the scoring department.
WEST DELAWARE
Coach — Drake Schuring (second year, 10-12)
Last year — 10-12, 8-8 WaMaC
Key players — Blake DeMoss (Sr., G), Raub Loecke (Sr., G), Luke Kehrli (Sr., F), Jaxson Woellert (Sr., F)
Outlook — The Hawks graduated their top three producers in rebounding and top two in scoring and assists, with all-state guard Kyle Kelley being the most significant loss. DeMoss figures to be the player to step up the most after averaging 9.1 points and 3.2 assists per game last season.