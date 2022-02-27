Landon Neese never thought he’d be the last bowler standing in the Sedona Staffing Services Jr. Big Ten Tournament.
But the 11-year-old Roosevelt Middle School student stood up to the pressure all tournament long and earned the top prize of a $1,400 scholarship on Sunday by defeating Dubuque Senior 12th grader Aidin Bettcher in the championship match. Bettcher, who will bowl on scholarship at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo next season, landed a $650 scholarship.
Neese rolled games of 130, 140 and 191 and received 234 pins handicap for a 695. Bettcher shot 224, 211 and 167 and received 67 pins handicap for a 669.
“It’s extremely exciting to win this,” said Neese, who went undefeated in the handicapped, double-elimination tournament. “I thought I’d be out in the first week, to be honest with you.
“This is my first year ever bowling league. I was doing OK in league, so I figured I might as well try this tournament. I have to give a lot of credit to my dad, because he’s taught me where to throw it and how to throw it.”
Neese introduced himself to the sport last year by competing in an eight-week mini-league at Round Two in Peosta, Iowa. He joined Cherry Lanes’ Junior League for the first time this season.
“Landon puts in a lot of time, and he works at it,” said his father, Steve Neese, who has competed in the men’s Big 10 tournament. “When he puts his mind to something, he goes out and does it. It’s the same when he plays baseball or when he plays soccer. It’s the same concept.
“I’m very proud of him. Now, I have to go out and win one of these.”
Bettcher, who rolled a 300 game for Senior this season, erased much of Neese’s handicap through the first two games and pulled within three pins. But he ran into a couple of tough splits in the latter frames to run out of steam.
“I had that 7-10 pocket in the last game, which was unfortunate,” Bettcher said. “I made bad shots in the seventh and 10th (frames), but the one in the eighth I felt I should have carried. That’s the way it goes sometimes. You have to give Landon a lot of credit, because he’s a really good bowler.
“The handicap isn’t that big of a deal. If you shoot your average or maybe a little better, it’ll be pretty close in the end.”
Neese said he felt the pressure heading into the final game.
“I was definitely worried and didn’t expect it to turn out the way it did,” he said. “But I was ecstatic the way I bowled in that last game. It felt really good coming out of my hand, and I was putting it in the right place, right in the pocket. It seemed like every time it was right in the pocket, even though it wasn’t.”