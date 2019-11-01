POTOSI, Wis. — Seemingly from the moment they crossed the gravel path from their locker room onto the Potosi Athletic Fields, the River Ridge Timberwolves were in four-down territory.
After all, it’s lose-and-go-home time.
River Ridge instead is moving on after Friday’s 29-18 WIAA Division 7 Level 2 prep football playoff win over Six Rivers Conference rival Potosi/Cassville.
Will Esser ran for 219 yards for River Ridge as the Timberwolves avenged a 24-21 regular-season loss at home to the Chieftains and unleashed several years of frustration.
“This was a sweet night,” River Ridge coach Wade Winkers said. “It’s been 13 years since we beat them.”
And even longer since they’ve reached the Level 3 playoffs.
They did it early. The Timberwolves drew first blood when Esser lowered his head and charged through the first wave of defenders, then galloped through the mud, outracing the secondary for a 41-yard score less than two minutes into the game.
Potosi/Cassville quarterback Ben Udelhofen got the home fans fired up with a 41-yard run of his own deep into Timberwolves territory on the Chieftains’ first offensive play of the game.
But River Ridge put the clamps on Udelhofen early. First came Connor Mumm’s interception to stymie the opening drive, then the Timberwolves stuffed the Chieftains’ star on a fake punt at midfield on the next series.
River Ridge (8-3) converted two fourth-down plays to help extend its lead on a long possession that ended the first quarter and opened the second. Each time it was the bruising Esser who kept the drives going. Cole Crubel, finished the 12-play drive with a 16-yard rainbow to Archie Cooley to put River Ridge up, 14-0.
Potosi/Cassville’s Ryan Kruser returned the ensuing kick 85 yards for a TD to jump start Potosi/Cassville’s scoring.
Crubel and Esser keyed another Timberwolves drive. Esser had three carries for 21 yards and Crubel squirted into the end zone on fourth-and-goal from a yard out.
Udelhofen was hit as he threw, coughing up his second interception, this one into the hands of his counterpart, Crubel.
But the Timberwolves couldn’t capitalize, giving Udelhofen and the Chieftains a late opportunity. Udelhofen obliged, tossing a 51-yard pass to Ty Dressler in full stride for a touchdown just 40 seconds before halftime to trim PC’s deficit to 21-12.
That duo would hook up again for a 34-yard TD late in the game as the Chieftains (8-3) tried to claw back into it.
The defenses and sloppy field conditions took control, though, in the second.
Mumm notched his second interception of Udelhofen — a one-handed beauty, as the teams slugged it out in the mud for a date in the next round against Blackhawk.
A short punt set up River Ridge for the kill shot — a 31-yard touchdown drive — all on the legs of Esser. Esser carried all five plays, including the clinching 5-yard score with 3:27 left in the game.
“We trust our offensive line,” Winkers said. “They are good. I mean real good. And we’ve got (Esser) who can really pound the rock.”
Esser agreed: “I think the field conditions favored us. Our dogs up front were just pushing their d-line down the field. They couldn’t stop us.”
Udelhofen closed out a brilliant prep career with 138 yards passing on 6 of 15 passing. He ran for 63 yards.
“This obviously isn’t what you plan on,” Potosi/Cassville coach Mark Siegert said. ”When we got down early (the field conditions) are kind of magnified and that was tough to overcome. But i’m awfully proud of our guys.”