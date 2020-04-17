The Illinois high school spring sports seasons are currently on pause during the global coronavirus pandemic.
Illinois schools are currently closed through the end of April, and an extension of that closure could put spring sports seasons in jeopardy. If students return to school on May 1, the spring season would begin after an acclimatization period.
Here is a capsule look at area Illinois softball teams this season:
EAST DUBUQUE
Co-coaches — Joe Edler and Chris Sullivan (1st season)
Last year — 4-14, 3-11 Northwest Upstate Illini Conference
Returning starters — Carley Wemett (Sr., C); Paige Middendorf (Sr., RF); Anna Jo Berryman (Soph., SS); Brianna Dietzel (Jr., CF); Kate Sullivan (Jr., P)
Other returning veterans — Rylin Duster (Jr., 2B); Kendra Sirianni (Jr., 3B); Brianna Rojemann (Jr., 1B)
Promising newcomers — Megan Basten (Sr., OF); Sharon Mai (Jr., RF); Maddie Heim (Jr., OF); Elizabeth Heim (Jr., C); Callie Kaiser (Soph., 2B); Lainee Engle (Soph., OF); Annika Huseman (Fr., P)
Outlook — Middendorf and Wemett return as three-year starters to provide key leadership for a team transitioning to first-year co-coaches Edler and Chris Sullivan. Wemett, Dietzel, Middendorf and Berryman were the team’s top hitters last season and should give the Warriors a strong core for the lineup. Returning experience at key defensive positions should contribute to East Dubuque’s win total. However, improving overall team offense and finding quality pitching will be equally important for a team that allowed an average of 10 runs per game a year ago but could be a challenger for the league title.
GALENA
Coach — Dusty Berning (7th season)
Last year — 6-13, 3-11 NUIC
Returning starters — Sami Wasmund (Sr., OF); Erin Hilby (Sr., OF); Kellyn Romer (Jr., 3B); Corrina Noble (Jr., P); Olivia Hefel (Soph., P/1B); Kiera Lyden (Soph., OF); Claire Martensen (Soph., C)
Other returning veterans — Katelyn Clark (Soph., P/1B); Riley Wills (Jr., 2B)
Promising newcomers — Sydney Benson (Jr., IF); Taylor Hilby (Fr., C/IF); Gwen Hesselbacher (Fr., P/IF/OF); Samantha Callahan (Fr., IF)
Outlook — Galena endured a tough start to the 2019 season but was playing better toward the end of the season. With seven returning starters, the Pirates are expected to take a step up in the conference hierarchy. Team speed and pitching depth should play into Galena’s favor. But the Pirates will need to find a player to step up and fill a critical position at shortstop. If the team remains healthy, Berning believes a conference championship is within reach.
SCALES MOUND/RIVER RIDGE
Coach — Kate Bingham (3rd season)
Last year — 3-22, 1-13 NUIC
Returning starters — Claire Wienen (S., P); Georgia Vandigo (Jr., 3B); Jenna Korte (Sr., 1B); Taylor Korte (Jr., OF); Livia Haas (Jr., OF)
Other returning veterans — Mickinzie Bass (Sr., P); Jamie Frey (Sr., IF); Chelsey VanRallate (Sr., Utility)
Outlook — Scales Mound/River Ridge returns a strong core from a year ago and Bingham is hopeful this team can begin laying the foundation for sustained success. If the co-op can improve at the plate, a move up in the conference standings appears to be in the cards.
STOCKTON/WARREN
Coach — Joel Wild (1st season)
Last year — 12-10, 7-7 NUIC
Returning starters — Kimberlyn Raab (Sr., P/IF); Elise Adleman (Jr., C); Kiersten Winters (Jr., OF/IF)
Other returning veterans — Mia D’Antonio (Sr., Utility)
Outlook — Stockton/Warren returns just three starters and four letterwinners for Wild’s first season in charge. The co-op will need several players to step into starting roles in order to sustain its recent success.