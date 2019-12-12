PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — There’s a buzz surrounding the UW-Platteville women’s basketball program this season.
But it’s not just coming from the Pioneers’ locker room, or even the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. It’s coming from unfamiliar territory — the national level.
For the first time in program history, Platteville is ranked in the D3Hoops.com Top 25 national poll. The NCAA Division III No. 17-ranked Pioneers continued their hot start to the season on Wednesday night with a 72-61 victory over Ripon College on Bo Ryan Court at Williams Fieldhouse.
“It’s high energy and there’s excitement,” said first-year Pioneers coach Kelly McNiff, who was lead assistant coach at her alma mater, UW-Oshkosh, before taking over in Platteville. “But as coaches I think we’re trying keep them even-keeled and their heads on right. It’s December, so we need to make sure we’re focused on the big picture. The goals that we want when it comes to February.”
Morgan Horstman scored 18 points with nine rebounds to lead the Pioneers (6-1), while Maiah Domask added 17 points, Allison Heckert netted 11 and Maddy Williams had 10.
McNiff and her staff — which includes former Cuba City girls coach Jeff Pustina, who led the Cubans to nine state championships in 32 illustrious seasons — turned some heads with a 10-point win over then No. 4-ranked Wartburg last month. The Knights are currently ranked seventh.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve played a game, so we needed to come in with some energy tonight,” Horstman said. “We need to have some good practices here and keep that good energy with us.”
The stats haven’t lied thus far, as the Pioneers are plus-16 in scoring margin, along with being plus-7 in rebounds per game and plus-5 in turnovers per game. The scoring margin has been aided by senior guard Horstman, who leads the way with 17 points per contest, and junior forward Domask, who averages 16.7 per game.
“We’ve got Morgan and Maiah, and those are our go-to players,” McNiff said. “But like tonight, we’ve had other people step up, whether it’s getting a big stop on defense or making a big bucket. We had players that only played probably 5 minutes, but they were huge.”
Against Ripon (5-2), the Pioneers allowed the first bucket to the Red Hawks before leading the rest of the way. Heckert scored back-to-back baskets in the lane, and Horstman scored six early points to extend the lead to 13-6 at the 4:42 mark of the first quarter.
Domask — a post who can shoot the 3 — connected from beyond the arc, then Heckert added a trey from the baseline to extend the lead to 27-17 at the 7:32 mark of the second quarter. Horstman sunk a triple and scored on a putback to keep the lead at double digits, 39-29, at the half.
“We had players step up and make plays tonight,” Horstman said. “That’s been a key to our success so far, so shout out to those guys for making it happen.”
Jai Clemons drilled a 3 to give the Pioneers a 52-36 lead with 3:45 left in the third quarter, but the Red Hawks made a charge with a 19-4 run that cut Platteville’s lead to 56-55 with 7:25 to play. McNiff called timeout, and the Pioneers responded with baskets from Kailey Harbort, Domask and Horstman to extend the lead back to eight and pull away for the win.
“It was getting back to what we’ve been practicing,” McNiff said. “Getting back to the basics on both side of the ball. Playing with more pride. We were turning the ball over and not being in the right spot defensively. Fundamentals were key in holding off that run.”