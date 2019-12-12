News in your town

TH Athlete of the Week: Sami Wasmund (Galena)

Women's basketball: Iowa beats Iowa State, 75-69, for 4th straight win over Cyclones

East Dubuque ranked No. 14 in poll

Boys prep basketball commentary: No poll? I got ya

Manfred: MLB `flexible' on minor league cuts, irked by talks

Boys prep basketball: Cascade pulls away from rival Bellevue

College basketball roundup: Louisville becomes latest No. 1 to lose, falls to Texas Tech

Packers' key to Super Bowl run: Get the ball to Aaron Jones

Bucks top Magic for 15th straight win; Antetokounmpo gets 32

Vikings get back on track, with Cook playing as promised

Analysis: 4 enough for now to keep CFP expansion talk quiet

Sports in brief: Ross, Cubs round out coaching staff

Iowa State upends No. 16 Seton Hall 76-66

Girls prep basketball: Strang, Shullsburg shoot past Southwestern

Chiefs lean on defense to beat Patriots in New England

Bears linebacker Roquan Smith will miss the rest of the year

Fields, Hurts, Young join Burrow as Heisman Trophy finalists

Local & area roundup: Middendorf powers Warriors to win

Men's college basketball: Iowa rolls past Minnesota in Big 10 home opener

Anti-doping agency imposes 4-year ban on Russia

College basketball: Iowa rolls past Minnesota in Big Ten home opener

Sports briefs: Former Iowa athletic director Bump Elliott dies at 94

Chiefs clinch AFC West title

NFL: Ravens clinch playoff berth

College basketball: Iowa State upsets No. 16 Seton Hall

LSU earns No. 1 seed for playoffs

NBA: Heat beat Bulls

NFL -- 'A lot of juice left: Jones enjoys season-best performance to lead Pack to win

NFL: Defense delivers as Vikings sail past Lions

Buckeye three-peat

College football: Bowls revealed for Iowa, Iowa State, Wisconsin, Illinois

USHL: Saints cap weekend sweep with special night

College football: 2019-20 Bowl Glance

Pac-12 champion Oregon faces Wisconsin in 106th Rose Bowl

Iowa to Face USC in SDCCU Holiday Bowl