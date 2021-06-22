At the beginning of the season, Dubuque Wahlert baseball coach Kory Tuescher wondered if his team would generate enough offense to support a stellar group of pitching arms.
Well, the Golden Eagles have figured it out. And then some.
The Iowa Class 3A No. 2-ranked Eagles pounded out 12 hits en route to a 16-6, six-inning non-conference victory over Cascade on Tuesday night at Petrakis Park.
“Playing in the Mississippi Valley Conference definitely fuels us,” said senior Jared Walter, who doubled in his first two at-bats Tuesday. “You face top pitching in the MVC every night, and we’ve been more than holding our own against them.
“We’ve started to realize what we’re capable of doing when we put the ball in play. And, right now, our confidence is really high.”
Wahlert brought a .320 team batting average into the night and improved to 18-6 while averaging 7.38 runs per contest.
“The big thing is we’ve been swinging at quality pitches, whereas early in the year we were kind of chasing a little bit,” Tuescher said. “We’ve seen guys throwing in the upper 80s, we’ve seen low 80s, we’ve seen upper 70s — the whole gamut — but we’ve been able to adjust and put the ball in play consistently.
“The most important thing is confidence. Every time we step into the batter’s box, we feel confident we’re going to come through.”
Cascade quickly opened the scoring in the top of the first inning after Ted Weber led off with a single and Jack Menster belted a towering RBI double to left. Menster later came around to score on Will Hosch’s sacrifice fly to right field.
The Eagles responded just as quickly. Walter doubled to left-center and scored when Aaron Savary reached on an error. Landon Stoll tied it with a sacrifice fly to right, and Ben Freed followed with a base hit to give Wahlert a 3-2 edge.
The Cougars went back ahead in the second after Cass Hoffman singled and Justin Roling reached on an error. Weber promptly singled, and both runners scored when the ball skipped past the right-fielder. Weber came across on Menster’s infield base hit.
“The way we’ve rolled the last few games, we needed a game like this where we came out and put the ball in play,” Cascade coach Roamn Hummel said. “Wahlert has a great team, and we came out and swung it with them early. We weren’t going to do that for the full seven innings, but it’s still good for us to come out and put some runs on the board against them.
“I think a night like this, offensively, can be good for us for the next two or three weeks, when our schedule lightens up a bit. We should feel confident that we could swing it with one of the best 3A teams in the state.”
In the bottom half of the second, Jake Brosius drew a one-out walk and scored on Walter’s second booming double of the night. Savary’s triple to straightaway center tied the game at 5-5.
Wahlert went back ahead in the third after Freed led off with a walk and scored on Garrett Kadolph’s double to right-center. Jake Brosius’ base hit through the right side gave the Eagles a 7-5 cushion.
Cascade (11-9) got one of those runs back in the fourth. Menster led off with a walk and later scored when Hosch reached on a fielder’s choice to make it 7-6.
But the Eagles cracked it open in the bottom of the fourth, when the first four batters scored.
Savary blasted a leadoff home run to the power alley in left-center before Jack Walsh and Stoll walked and Freed drew a hit batsman. Kadolph drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, Derek Tauber singled in a run and Freed scored on a wild pitch to make it 11-6.
Savary drove in another run with a bases loaded hit batsman, and Jack Walsh followed with a bases-clearing two-out double. He scored on a Stoll base hit to give Wahlert a 10-run cushion.
Kadolph earned the pitching win in relief and Stoll got the final six outs without allowing a hit.
“Cascade is a really good team — they have to be to put up six runs — and I’d been struggling a little bit on the mound, so it felt good to close this one out,” Stoll said. “We’re just playing really good ball right now, and we have a lot of confidence.
“We’re not thinking about stats or the rankings, we’re just having fun playing ball. And our team chemistry is really, really high, which might be the most important reason for us playing so well.”