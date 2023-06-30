Western Dubuque’s Colton McIlrath waits for a pickoff throw during a June 16 doubleheader against Dubuque Wahlert at Petrakis Park. Western Dubuque beat the Golden Eagles, 8-7, in the completion of the suspended second game on Thursday in Farley, Iowa.
FARLEY, Iowa — Tanner Anderson didn’t sense any panic in the Western Dubuque dugout after squandering a five-run cushion Thursday morning.
Anderson’s RBI single in the top of the seventh lifted the Class 3A top-ranked Bobcats to an 8-7 victory over No. 7 Dubuque Wahlert in the continuation of a game that began June 16.
When two light towers went dark at Petrakis Park that night, the Golden Eagles faced a 7-2 deficit. But, thanks to a couple of Western Dubuque miscues, Wahlert made the Bobcats work for the win and a split of the Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader.
“Obviously, it got a little exciting at the end there, but we still had faith in our team that we’d be able to score a run and win the game,” said Anderson, the No. 8 hitter. “It was just a matter of getting a guy on base and moving him around. I was a little nervous going up to bat in that situation, but I just tried to do what I do best and put the ball in play.
“It was kind of a relief to win it. The coaches were a little worked up because of the way they tied it up, but it feels good to get out of here with a win.”
Connor Maiers started the Bobcats (28-7) rally with a base hit, but a botched bunt attempt slowed it. Bradyn Delaney reached on an error before Anderson came through with the big hit.
“We made a couple of mistakes defensively in the sixth inning to give them five outs in an inning, and Wahlert did what good teams do. They took advantage of it,” Western Dubuque coach Casey Bryant said. “To Wahlert’s credit, they came up with a couple of timely hits to get back in the game. Our guys kind of created the problem, but they found a way to solve it.”
Wahlert (24-10) scored its first run in the bottom of the sixth inning when the Bobcats mishandled a first-and-third steal situation. The Eagles extended the inning after another baserunner reached safely despite being picked off.
Bryce Rudiger pulled the Eagles within a run with a two-out, three-run triple and scored on Seamus Crahan’s bloop single.
“We had a pretty fun 30 minute stretch there, which is something you don’t usually say after a loss,” Wahlert coach Kory Tuescher said. “The guys are disappointed because we lost on an unearned run, but I give them a lot of credit for sticking with it and getting the game tied up.”
The teams had to resume the game because it originally stopped due to a mechanical failure.
Caleb Klein, Isaac Then and Anderson collected three hits apiece to lead Western Dubuque’s 11-hit attack, and Anderson finished with three RBIs. Ryan Brosius and Crahan had two hits apiece for Wahlert.