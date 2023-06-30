06162023-wahlertvswestdubuquebaseball2-sg.JPG
Western Dubuque’s Colton McIlrath waits for a pickoff throw during a June 16 doubleheader against Dubuque Wahlert at Petrakis Park. Western Dubuque beat the Golden Eagles, 8-7, in the completion of the suspended second game on Thursday in Farley, Iowa.

 Stephen Gassman/Telegraph Herald

FARLEY, Iowa — Tanner Anderson didn’t sense any panic in the Western Dubuque dugout after squandering a five-run cushion Thursday morning.

Anderson’s RBI single in the top of the seventh lifted the Class 3A top-ranked Bobcats to an 8-7 victory over No. 7 Dubuque Wahlert in the continuation of a game that began June 16.

