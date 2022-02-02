Zach Freiburger scored 15 points and East Dubuque capped a long road trip with a 50-42 victory over Byron on Tuesday night in Byron, Ill.
Dawson Feyen added 11 points as the Warriors improved to 16-5 overall.
River Ridge (Ill.) 46, Stockton 45 (OT) — At Hanover, Ill.: Caden Albrecht and Breyton Fry scored 12 points apiece as the Wildcats edged the Blackhawks in overtime.
Warren 86, West Carroll 20 — At Warren, Ill.: Reed McNutt went off for 34 points, Michael Neff added 20 and Brayden Bohnsack had 18 as the Warriors routed the Thunder.
Cedar Rapids Xavier 50, Dubuque Hempstead 48 — At Moody Gym: Cameron Fens scored 21 points and Kellen Strohmeyer added 13 to pace Hempstead, but the Saints clipped the Mustangs.
Iowa City West 52, Dubuque Senior 49 — At Nora Gym: Jacob Williams scored 15 points to lead the Rams, but the Class 4A No. 7-ranked Trojans held on for the victory.
Iowa City Liberty 84, Dubuque Wahlert 81 — At Wahlert Gym: Carson Cummer scored 21 points to lead Wahlert, Ben Freed added 20 and Duke Faley had 18, but the Lightning edged the Class 4A No. 10-ranked Golden Eagles.
Solon 38, Dyersville Beckman 31 — At Dyersville, Iowa: The Spartans held off the Trailblazers in a low-scoring WaMaC Conference matchup.
West Delaware 62, Maquoketa 54 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Hawks beat the Cardinals in a WaMaC Conference contest.
Camanche 77, Bellevue 59 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Jensen Wedeking scored 15 points, Hunter Putman added 14 and Colby Sieverding had 11, but the Comets fell at home to Camanche.
Bellevue Marquette 46, Clinton Prince of Peace 35 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Evan Scott scored 16 points, Spencer Roeder added 13, and the Mohawks closed the game on a 22-10 run to beat Prince of Peace.
Mineral Point 90, Riverdale 40 — At Muscoda, Wis.: Owen Ward scored 21 points, Joah Filardo and Dominik McVay added 13 apiece and Bryce Acherman chipped in 11, and the Pointers (16-2) routed Riverdale.
Cassville 57, Benton 39 — At Cassville, Wis.: Robby Roe scored 19 of his game-high 24 points in the second half, leading the Comets over the Zephyrs.
Potosi 56, Shullsburg 52 (OT) — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Logan Uppena scored 12 points, Levi Groom and Gavin Wunderlin added 10, and the balanced Chieftains held off the Miners in overtime despite a 28-point night from Heath Poppy.
La Crosse Logan 57, Prairie du Chien 41 — At La Crosse, Wis.: Logan knocked off the Blackhawks in their non-conference tilt.
River Ridge (Wis.) 67, Richland Center 54 — At Richland Center, Wis.: The Timberwolves beat the Hornets in a non-conference showdown.
Darlington 71, Boscobel 44 — At Boscobel, Wis.: Hunter Hardyman and Easton Evenstad scored 16 points apiece, Will Murray added 14, and the Redbirds routed the Bulldogs.
Fennimore 64, Iowa-Grant 46 — At Livingston, Wis.: The Golden Eagles rolled past the Panthers in their SWAL tilt.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Iowa City West 54, Dubuque Senior 35 — At Iowa City: Sam McDonald scored 13 points and Olivia Baxter added 12, but it wasn’t enough to lift the Rams over the Class 5A No. 5-ranked Trojans.
Cedar Rapids Xavier 46, Dubuque Hempstead 39 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Camdyn Kay scored 18 points to lead the Mustangs in a loss to the Class 4A No. 7-ranked Saints.
Iowa City Liberty 67, Dubuque Wahlert 62 — At North Liberty, Iowa: Emma Donovan scored 16 points, Maria Freed and Abby Kluck chipped in 13 apiece and Claire Lueken had 12 as the Golden Eagles hung tough with the Class 5A No. 14-ranked Lightning.
Iowa City High 71, Western Dubuque 28 — At Iowa City: The Bobcats fell behind by 30 points at halftime in a loss to the Class 5A ninth-ranked Little Hawks.
Solon 52, Dyersville Beckman 39 — At Dyersville, Iowa: The Trailblazers fell to the Spartans in their WaMaC Conference showdown.
Maquoketa 49, West Delaware 39 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Cardinals used a 23-14 run spanning the middle quarters to beat the Hawks in their WaMaC Conference contest.
Bellevue 59, Camanche 17 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Ka’Lynn DeShaw scored 15 points and Mariah Hueneke added 13, and the Comets outscored Camanche, 23-6, in the second half of a rout.
Clinton Prince of Peace 51, Bellevue Marquette 50 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Elise Kilburg scored 15 points and Skylar Sieverding added 10 to pace the Mohawks, but Prince of Peace rallied to the narrow victory.
Prairie du Chien 60, La Crosse Logan 39 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Lily Krahn scored 17 points, Teagan Radloff added 12 and Tannah Radloff had 10, and the Blackhawks rolled past Logan.
PREP GYMNASTICS
Southwestern/Cuba City 128.65, River Valley/Barneveld 128.075 — At Spring Green, Wis.: Quin Haesler won the uneven bars and floor exercise en route to the all-around title, and Ava Curwen won the balance beam as Southwestern/Cuba City beat River Valley/Barneveld on Monday.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
UW-La Crosse 24, UW-Platteville 18 — At Platteville, Wis.: Zach Licht (141 pounds) and Max Schmitz (197) won by fall, and Isaac Wiegel (125) and Brock Parker (149) added wins, but the Pioneers fell to La Crosse.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Mount Mercy 3, Clarke 0 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Michael Jenkins and Stephen Lewandowski led the Pride with five kills each in a 25-17, 25-16, 25-18 loss to the Mustangs.