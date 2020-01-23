Ian Moller made sure he took advantage of his first opportunity to catch a Major League Baseball pitcher in a bullpen session.
Before too long, he could be doing it on a much more consistent basis.
Moller, a junior at Dubuque Wahlert and a projected first-round selection in the 2021 MLB Draft, served as the bullpen catcher for Pittsburgh Pirates all-star Chris Archer during the fourth annual Dream Series this weekend. MLB and USA Baseball hosted the four-day experience at Tempe Diablo Stadium, the spring training home of the Los Angeles Angels, in Tempe, Ariz., in conjunction with Martin Luther King Weekend in an effort to develop and diversify the talent pool in the sport.
“It was pretty cool, and I feel blessed to have an opportunity to catch an all-star like Chris Archer,” said Moller, a Louisiana State University recruit who participated in the Dream Series for the third straight January. “The atmosphere was definitely crazy, and a lot of my friends were kind of hyping it up. A few of them got a little star struck. But he’s such a great guy, and I tried to approach it like I was catching another guy.”
But, at the same time, Moller wanted to soak in every little detail during the brief session. As a catcher, he serves as an extra coach on the field, and details matter.
“When Chris Archer arrived at the ballpark, he knew exactly what he wanted to work on and exactly what he wanted to accomplish,” Moller said. “He had a plan before he even got there, and that’s the big thing I took away from it. He’s a nice guy, a great guy, but he’s also pretty intense and very direct in what he wants to do.
“It was really cool to see his routine. He’s a big leaguer and an all-star and seeing his routine and the way he goes about his business explains why. He’s very respectful of the game. He never took a single throw off, and he was very precise about what he wanted to do on every throw.”
After the bullpen session, Moller asked plenty of questions of Archer to get a feel for the pitcher’s mindset.
“I really wanted to understand what he sees and how he tries to expose hitters,” Moller said. “That’s only going to help me as a hitter and as a catcher. If a ball goes where he doesn’t want it to go, he knows immediately why it happened. That’s something I can relate to as a hitter. When you hit a bad ball, you should know yourself what went wrong and how to fix it.”
Moller’s attention to detail explains his ascent on MLB’s radar the past few seasons. At least six MLB teams sent high-ranking baseball operations staffers to Arizona to scout Moller at the Dream Series.
National scouting service Perfect Game last month listed Moller as the seventh-best MLB Draft prospect in the graduating class of 2021. He also earned the lone catcher’s position on the 2019 Perfect Game/Rawlings Finest in the Field defensive awards for his graduating class. Last season, Moller played for the Atlanta-based Team Elite 16U Scout Team, which earned the No. 1 spot in Perfect Game’s age group travel team rankings. His season ended in October, and the Dream Series event figures to serve as a springboard for what figures to be a critical summer in his future.
“Ian’s a pretty special player who has really been on the radar for the last three years or so,” said Del Matthews, the vice president of baseball development for MLB. “He’s one of the top players in his class at his position and he has a really bright future ahead of him. With a lot of big national showcases on his horizon this summer, the Dream Series gives him an opportunity to continue to refine his skills in front of some of the best coaching around and allows him to stay humble with the process and continue to tweak his game and continue to get better.”
The Dream Series featured an all-star cast of instructors, including Atlanta Braves third base coach Ron Washington, former Angels manager Mike Scioscia, former Chicago White Sox manager Jerry Manuel and former big league players Kenny Hill, LaTroy Hawkins, Darren Oliver, Marvin Freeman, Lenny Webster, Lou Collier, Sergio Santos, Bob Didier, Ty Waller, Garvin Alston and Reggie Williams.
“It’s a great educational experience,” said Steven Moller, Ian’s father and coach from the beginning. “It’s fascinating to see how the instructors go about their business, and it’s cool to be able to ask them why they do things a certain way. But what makes it really cool is the presentations they have to help you prepare for college and professional baseball.”
The Dream Series included 60 elite high school-aged pitchers and catchers from around the country. For the first time in the history of the event, MLB and USA Baseball invited an additional 20 infielders and outfielders.
“It’s a blessing to have the opportunity to be around great baseball minds and be able to pick their brains,” Ian Moller said. “Even though we didn’t play any games down there, I came back with a lot of tips and a lot of little things I can work on, so I’ll be ready for this summer. It’s a great way to start the year.
“I’m super excited about this summer. It’s always been my dream to be a big league baseball player, and this summer is one of the biggest steps for me as far as pursuing that. I’ll have a lot of opportunities to show what I can do.”
Ian Moller’s schedule will be jam-packed from June through August. Highlights include the Perfect Game National Showcase at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.; USA Baseball’s development program; the Breakthrough Series; the Under Armor All-American Game at Wrigley Field; the Area Code Games in Long Beach, Calif.; and the Perfect Game All-American Game at Petco Park in San Diego.