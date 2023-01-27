An instant classic, no doubt. The fireworks just didn’t show up until the final minutes.

Jack Walsh’s thunder dunk off a steal erased a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit and Nolan Berendes’ 3-pointer with 46 seconds left proved to be the game winner as Dubuque Wahlert’s stagnant offense came to life in a big way in a 7-minute span to stun Iowa Class 4A No. 7-ranked Dubuque Senior, 36-34, at Wahlert Gymnasium.

