An instant classic, no doubt. The fireworks just didn’t show up until the final minutes.
Jack Walsh’s thunder dunk off a steal erased a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit and Nolan Berendes’ 3-pointer with 46 seconds left proved to be the game winner as Dubuque Wahlert’s stagnant offense came to life in a big way in a 7-minute span to stun Iowa Class 4A No. 7-ranked Dubuque Senior, 36-34, at Wahlert Gymnasium.
The Golden Eagles erupted for 15 points in the final 7 minutes after scoring just 19 total through three quarters of play.
“The gym was just rocking tonight, and that really got us going,” Berendes said. “Jack’s dunk was huge, and we finally started hitting some shots, but the crowd really helped us out this game.
Senior was attempting to stake an outright claim to the city title, but will have to wait until next week’s contest, where it can clinch with a win over Hempstead.
Wahlert (8-8, 5-3 Mississippi Valley Conference) was led in scoring by Berendes’ 13 points. Duke Faley and Jack Walsh added eight apiece.
Senior (12-3, 6-3) got eight points apiece from Jalen Johnson and Tevin Schultz.
With Friday’s win, Wahlert has now knocked off three ranked opponents at home this year, including a victory over 3A top-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier.
“There’s no doubt (the crowd) played a factor in this one tonight,” Berendes said.
There just wasn’t a whole lot to cheer about in the first half, unless you like defense. Scoring was marginal throughout the first 20 minutes as Senior carried a slim 17-15 lead into the break as the Rams and Eagles simply showed up defensively.
“What you had there was two teams that know each other so well,” Wahlert coach Tom English said. “Oftentimes when you play a team like that for the second time, it’s a grind. Credit both teams for playing great D. Offenses take nights off sometimes, but defenses will keep you in any game.”
Wahlert’s 4-0 run to start the game was its biggest scoring spurt of the half, and Senior’s four straight points to take an 8-6 lead after one quarter, was its largest scoring run in the opening 16 minutes. The Rams slowly stretched their lead in the third. Jon Wille’s steal and pass to Johnson made it 24-16, and the duo teamed up again at 4:38 to make it 26-17.
“They (advanced the lead) in our first matchup, too, and we were just telling ourselves not to get out of it,” Berendes said. “All year we have played from behind a little bit, but this game really showed what we’re all about.”
A Schultz putback put the Rams ahead, 31-21, with 7:06 to play, and with Wahlert coming off a total of four points scored in the third, it seemed Senior had it on cruise control.
“We just told them the time is now to get more physical and start taking it to the hole,” English said. “Basically, we’ve been in that position before with teams and we’ve got the type of guys that never believe they are out of it. The last 3-4 minutes was incredible. They never believed they were out of it.”
Faley, who kept his team afloat with all of Wahlert’s third-quarter points, hit from close range to make it 31-25 with 5:19 to play. Berendes knocked down two free throws at 2:07 to cut the deficit to one, 32-31, setting the stage for himself and Walsh to add the final touches.
With 1:46 left, Walsh went the length of the court off a steal and threw down a monster jam to give Wahlert its first lead, 33-32, since early in the second quarter.
“After that dunk, there was a timeout and we were just fired up in the huddle,” Berendes said.
Berendes delivered the dagger with 46 seconds left when his 3-pointer from the wing drew nothing but net.
With the final possession and 25 seconds remaining, the Rams had a prime opportunity to send the game to overtime, but Hayden Jacobsmeier’s close-range attempt curled around the rim and out.
For a team that’s shown the capability to beat the top teams in the state, but has been plagued by inconsistency, English feels this could be a gamechanger.
“We’ve been a little inconsistent all year, but have won three in a row now. “I’d like to think we’re learning we can hang our hat on our defense, keep trying to improve our offense and hopefully make a run.”
