DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Maquoketa Valley was in need of a confidence-building win to close out the first week of its softball season.
A non-conference win over a state tournament team from last year might do the trick.
Leadoff hitter Payton Beaman reached base five times and scored four runs, and Taya Tucker doubled twice and drove in three runs as the Wildcats romped past Dyersville Beckman, 10-3, on Friday at Beckman High School.
“We just knew we needed to get better at our bats, and our defense, too,” said Beaman, who went 3-for-4, walked and reached on a dropped third strike. “As the games went on our defense got better, but our bats still weren’t there. Tonight, both were there and that’s how we got that win.”
Beaman reached base despite striking out to open the top half of the first, moved to second on Carissa Sabers’ bunt single and advanced to third on Brooke Elgin’s fielder’s choice. Krista Ries gave the Wildcats the lead with a single to center. Maquoketa Valley (2-3) eventually loaded the bases on a fielding error before the Trailblazers thwarted any further damage.
Kendra Hillers walked leading off the second inning and Beaman knocked a one-out single to center. Both runners moved into scoring position with two outs following an errant throw back to the pitcher, and Tucker delivered a two-run double into the gap in left-center.
“Our biggest thing tonight was our hitting,” Maquoketa Valley coach Macey Kintzle said. “That was a gamechanger for us because that’s been the thing we’ve been struggling with.”
Beckman (3-4) threatened in the bottom of the third after Lauren Osterhaus and Abby Knepper singled. Jadyn Welling drove a fly ball to deep left, but Hillers tracked it down a step shy of the fence. Both runners advanced, but Wildcats starter Abbie Sheehy induced a harmless popout to escape unscathed.
Hillers then singled to open the fourth, moved to second on Sheehy’s sac bunt and scored on Beaman’s bloop single down the right-field line. Beaman stole second, moved to third on a passed ball and scored on Tucker’s double to left. A fifth run came across on a passed ball, and an error made it 7-0.
“Our girls battle, there’s no doubt about that,” Beckman coach Ryan Meissner said. “We’re just giving too many outs away right now.”
Maquoketa Valley eventually loaded the bases before Erin Knepper lofted a two-run single into center.
“Honestly, batting practice today was a lot better than last week and everything yesterday,” Beaman said. “We took our time today and we worked on hitting our way back.”
Kaylee Ludwig relieved Shea Steffen and got a bouncer to shortstop that the Blazers turned into a 6-4-3-2 double play, cutting down runners at second and home to finally end the half-inning.
Beckman put together a two-out rally in the fourth to finally dent the scoreboard. Emily Wulfekuhle was hit by a pitch and Reese Osterhaus followed with a single to left. Lauren Osterhaus drove them both home with a single up the middle, but strayed too far from the base and was thrown out to end the inning.
Beaman and Sabers hit back-to-back doubles in the fifth to extend the lead back to eight.
Keeley Schmitt’s second double of the night plated Kamryn Klas in the sixth.
“We’re here to get better every day,” Meissner said. “We added Maquoketa Valley, we added North Scott. We added some teams to just play and get better, learn and grow. The attitudes are awesome. It’s fun coaching these girls, it really is.”