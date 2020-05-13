The Illinois High School Association wants to make sure the commitments of each school community throughout the entire year do not go unnoticed.
So, beginning Thursday, the IHSA will embark on a three-day social media campaign to celebrate the 2019-20 school year amidst the significant impact COVID-19 has placed on the state’s high school teams and students. Country Financial, an official corporate sponsor, will help the #WeAreInThisTogether campaign as it aims to unify participants statewide via recognition of student-athletes, educators and the senior class of 2020. Over the course of the three days, the hashtags #WeAreInThisTogether and #IHSA will help the IHSA find and share stories.
“This is a time of year to celebrate, even among these extraordinary circumstances,” IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said in a press release announcing the campaign. “We want to come together as a statewide high school community to let each of these groups know that we recognize their efforts and accomplishments. No matter what happens, we are in this together.”
Each of the three days will have its own theme aimed at recognizing athletes, educators, and finally, the seniors in the class of 2020:
“Together for Athletes” takes place Thursday. All high school teams, coaches, parents, fans and athletes are encouraged to post pictures and share memories from their high school sports experiences on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The IHSA will recognize the eight schools (Aurora Christian, Goreville, Madison, Roanoke-Benson, Breese Mater Dei, Chicago Orr, Timothy Christian, and Sacred Heart-Griffin) who qualified for the Class 1A and Class 2A boys state basketball finals.
“Together for Educators” takes place Friday. The IHSA is asking students and community members to brighten social media with their thanks to all the teachers and coaches who have helped light their path. Lights For The Fight is about honoring first responders and essential workers, so the IHSA is encouraging recognition for those brave individuals, who like educators, are inspiring in their efforts to put others first.
“Together for Seniors” wraps up the campaign on Saturday. Senior student-athletes are encouraged to post a picture of themselves on social media in their uniform, favorite school apparel, or the IHSA Student Advisory Committee’s Salute to Seniors shirts.
PIONEERS’ RAKERS PUTS NFL DREAM ON HOLD
UW-Platteville long snapper Drew Rakers followed his dream of playing in the National Football League. For now, he’s putting that on hold for another dream job.
Despite drawing interest from a handful of NFL teams, Rakers wasn’t signed following the NFL Draft on April 23-25. While the Green Bay Packers remain the most interested in the Elm Grove, Wis., native, his signing would likely come at the expense of an injury to another long snapper on the roster.
So with his NFL desires on hold, Rakers accepted a job as an environmental engineer at Sand Creek Consultants Inc., in Rhinelander, Wis. Rakers was a two-year captain and Scholar All-American with the Pioneers.
IGHSAU SPONSORS ‘SHE COACHES’ CONFERENCE
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union will sponsor the third annual She Coaches Iowa leadership conference on July 30 at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines. The event cultivates women leaders in sport.
She Coaches Iowa is a day dedicated to growing leadership and community for women in all avenues of coaching and athletics. Lunch will be provided and team rates are available. Prices range between $65 and $75.
She Coaches Iowa will be hosted as planned with access to view online. Or, if COVID-19 regulations continue to prevent physical gatherings, She Coaches Iowa will move completely online.
For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/she-coaches-iowa-2020-tickets-85632612449.