The University of Dubuque men’s lacrosse team will have a new home beginning in 2022.
The Midwest Lacrosse Conference on Friday added the Spartans to a league that began in 2010 and includes Cornell College, Lake Forest College, Monmouth College, North Central University, Northland College, and University of Northwestern-Saint Paul. Dubuque has been an affiliate member of the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin since first fielding a lacrosse team in 2014.
“I am extremely excited to bring our program to the MLC,” Spartans coach Kasey Burst said in a press release. “As the first Division III lacrosse team in Iowa, it feels right to finally be a part of the first league to sponsor men’s lacrosse in the Midwest.”
Dubuque already plays several MLC teams in non-conference competition. The move to full-fledged membership in a conference means the Spartans will have an opportunity to compete for the league’s automatic berth in the NCAA Division III tournament.
“The University of Dubuque is going to be a great addition to the MLC,” MLC commissioner Kelly Anderson Diercks said. “Dubuque’s academics, geography and competitiveness make it a natural fit for our league.”
Colford takes over Loras program — Loras College recently announced the hiring of Heidi Colford as the school’s new women’s lacrosse head coach. She previously served as a graduate assistant coach for St. Ambrose University women’s team during the 2019-2020 seasons. Colford played for NCAA Division I Wagner College and scored 82 career goals, 49 assists, and 51 draw controls as a first-team all-Northeast Conference performer in 2017 after leading the league in total points, assists, and points per game.
Bears place Joseph on injured reserve — The Chicago Bears placed former University of Dubuque cornerback Michael Joseph on injured reserve to begin the National Football League season. Joseph finished the 2019 season by being on the active roster for week 16 and week 17, but he did not see game action.
Joseph made the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2018 after the Iowa Conference named him as its Defensive Player of the year during his senior year. He led the league in interceptions and is the only Division III player to have won the Cliff Harris Award for Best Small College Defensive Player of the Year. That includes players from NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, and NAIA.
Lewis, Hubbard to Clarke — Two former area basketball standouts are among the 13-man recruiting class for the Clarke University men’s basketball program. Iowa-Grant grad Cobb Hubbard, a 6-foot-2 guard, transferred to Clarke after playing at Wisconsin Lutheran College. And Dubuque Senior grad Daquon Lewis joins the Pride after averaging 10.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.1 steals in earning first-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference and leading the Rams to a 20-4 record last winter.
Woodward collects academic honors — Dubuque Senior grad Nick Woodward earned academic all-Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference honors following his sophomore season as a member of the Augsburg University men’s hockey team. To qualify for the honor, student-athletes must be sophomores, juniors, or seniors by academic standards with a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and compete in 50 percent of their team’s regular-season varsity contests.
Woodward also was named a Krampade All-American Scholar by the American Hockey Coaches Association. The award recognizes players who attained a 3.75 grade-point average during the 2019 fall semester and participated in 40 percent of their school’s games during the 2019-20 season.
A-R-C honors Bunjes — The American Rivers Conference named University of Dubuque freshman Brooke Bunjes as its co-female athlete of the week and the women’s golfer of the week on Tuesday. She shot a two-day 81-76—157 to win the Luther Norse Classic on Sept. 4-5 in Dike, Iowa, and lead the Spartans to the team title.