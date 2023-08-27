Southwestern/East Dubuque wants to run the football.
Through two weeks, that hasn’t been a problem.
Brody Culbertson ran for 77 yards with a rushing and receiving touchdown, Drew Kieffer added 74 yards and a score, and the WarCats rushed for 297 yards as a team in Friday’s night’s 40-13 victory at Boscobel.
Hayden Schemmel and Jeff Bechen also had rushing scores for Southwestern/East Dubuque (2-0), which ran for 295 yards in its season-opening victory over Riverdale.
WarCats quarterback Aiden Colin completed 3 of 4 passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns. Bradey Huseman caught a 48-yard touchdown pass. Southwestern/East Dubuque outgained the Bulldogs (0-2), 367-106.
Pirates lean on 2-headed monster — Myles Schumacher and Jack Reis led a two-pronged rushed attack that helped Galena open the season with a 28-6 victory at Eastland/Pearl City.
Schumacher ran for 95 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, and Reis added 84 yards and two touchdowns on 12 attempts for the Pirates (1-0), who rushed for 203 yards as a team.
Galena attempted just two passes in the game and put the game away with a pair of Schumacher touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
Big debut for Anderson — Tanner Anderson took over quarterbacking duties for Western Dubuque and just missed tying a program record in his debut.
Anderson completed 13 of 23 passes for 225 yards and five touchdowns in the Bobcats’ 61-27 win at West Delaware. The program record for touchdown passes in a game is six, set in 2021.
Anderson threw touchdown passes of 28 and 6 yards to Collin McDermott, hooked up with running back Grant Glausser for scores of 74 and 36 yards, and hit Brock Carpenter for a 21-yard score.
Glausser finished the game with 206 rushing yards, 109 receiving yards and four total touchdowns.
Putman shines for Comets — Bellevue quarterback Hunter Putman completed 6 of 8 passes for 42 yards and led the team with 63 yards in a 40-16 loss to Northeast in Goose Lake, Iowa.
The Comets ran for just 62 yards as a team.
Redbirds fall in defensive slugfest — Reagan Jackson threw for 126 yards to lead Darlington in a 21-19 home loss to Prairie du Chien. The Redbirds ran for just 64 yards on 35 attempts in the game.
The teams combined for just 484 yards of offense in a game that was decided when the Blackhawks stopped the potential game-tying two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter.
Cardinals on right track — Carter Meyer threw for 125 yards and a touchdown and Braedon Tranel hauled in five passes for 91 yards and a score as Maquoketa opened the season with a 17-6 victory at Anamosa.
It was the Cardinals’ first victory since Sept. 16, 2022 and is just Maquoketa’s second win since the start of the 2021 season. The Cardinals were 1-8 last season after going 0-9 in 2021.
Tate Martin rushed for 82 yards on 10 carries for Maquoketa.
Kregel leads Eagles — Sophomore quarterback Seth Kregel ran for a team-high 113 yards and passed for 45 in Clayton Ridge’s 20-12 loss to West Fork on Friday at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa.
Kregel and Carson Dudley each ran for touchdowns for the Eagles.
Blackhawks lean on run — Karl Hubb rushed 17 times for 62 yards and a touchdown, and Tanner Gile ran 16 times for 62 yards in Stockton’s 20-16 loss to Durand/Pecatonica.
Blackhawks quarterback Colby Tucker completed 4 of 6 pass attempts for 86 yards, including a 34-yard touchdown pass to Brady Haas that gave Stockton a 16-8 lead in the first half.