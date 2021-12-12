Dubuque Hempstead’s JoJo Lewis pinned Maquoketa’s Jackson VanKeuren in 5 minutes and 27 seconds to win the 220-pound championship and the Mustangs powered to the team championship at the Zimmerman Invitational on Saturday in Maquoketa, Iowa.
Mitchell Pins (106), Gable Brooks (126), Kyrie Tate (145), Cole Rettenmaier (160) and Cole Thill (170) added runner-up finishes for Hempstead, which outpaced second-place Anamosa, 224-141.5.
Dawson Fish (120) and Josiah Schaetzle (152) won third-place matches for the Mustangs.
Maquoketa was eighth with 94 points, led by Ben Thines’ 182-pound title and VanKeuren’s second-place showing. Ivan Martin was third at 138.
Dubuque Wahlert was 13th with 65.5 points. Jerren Gille was runner-up at 120 for the Golden Eagles.
Ryder Michels was third at 220 for Bellevue, which scored 33 points to finish 15th.
Cougars 13th — At Mount Vernon, Iowa: Brock Morris finished runner-up at 106 pounds and Trever Freiburger was third at 132 as Cascade scored 52 points to place 13th as a team at the Mount Vernon Invitational.
Vikings 7th — At Oelwein, Iowa: Peyton Gaul (113) and Dawson Bergan (120) won individual championships with a combined seven pins, helping Edgewood-Colesburg to a seventh-place finish at the Oelwein Invitational.
GIRLS WRESTLING
Eagles crown 2 champs — At Maquoketa, Iowa: Dubuque Wahlert’s Ava Blue McDermott (G-3) and Alana Duggan (G-6) won round-robin championships and Bailey Welu was runner-up in G-4 at the Girls Zimmerman Invitational.
Dubuque Hempstead’s Lydia Hefel was third in G-7. Ryanne Dunn became the first Bellevue girls wrestler to win a match and placed third in G-6.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dakota 40, River Ridge 39 — At Hanover, Ill.: Maddox Knauer scored 12 points, but a furious Wildcats comeback in the fourth quarter fell just short.
Galena 69, Benton 63 (3OT) — At Benton, Wis.: Ethan Hefel went off for 30 points and Parker Studmann added 14 points as the Pirates survived a wild three-overtime game on Friday night.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Prairie du Chien 64, Fennimore 45 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Lily Krahn scored 20 points and Ashlyn Knapp added 11 points as the Blackhawks cruised to a win.
River Ridge/Scales Mound 54, Polo 28 — At Polo, Ill.: Sydney Driscoll led a balanced Wildcats offense with 11 points in a victory at the Polo tournament.
Dyersville Beckman 57, Anamosa 17 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Lauren Osterhaus scored 17 points for the Trailblazers.
PREP SWIMMING
Mustangs runner-up — At Iowa City: George Holesinger scored a runner-up finish in the 200 freestyle and a third in the 100 freestyle to help Hempstead to second place at the Dubuque/Iowa City quad. Senior finished fourth.
PREP HOCKEY
Lincoln 3, Dubuque 2 — At Mystique Community Ice Center: Beau Baker and Connor Lucas scored goals, but the Saints couldn’t rally in the Midwest High School Hockey League game. Brandon Lynch, Colt Kuehn, Owen King and Tyler White added assists, and Jack Leverton made 23 saves for Dubuque. The teams meet again at 11:15 a.m. today.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Dubuque 76, Nebraska Wesleyan 63 — At Lincoln, Neb.: The Spartans (6-4, 3-1 American Rivers Conference) used a 45-32 second-half surge to earn the road win. Peter Ragen scored a game-high 24 points with nine rebounds.
Loras 107, Blackburn 82 — At Carlinville, Ill. Rowan McGowen scored 22 points, while Declan Ciurlik and Griffen Clark added 15 points apiece, to lift a potent Duhawks (7-1) offense on the road.
Clarke 67, Culver-Stockton 64 — At Canton, Mo.: The Pride (6-6, 2-2 Heart of America Conference) rallied out of a seven-point halftime deficit, powered by Keith Johnson’s 18 points and 10 rebounds.
UW-Platteville 73, Hope 63 — At Holland, Mich.: Quentin Shields scored 21 points and Kyle Tuma added 16 as the NCAA Division III No. 4-ranked Pioneers improved to 11-0.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Dubuque 66, Nebraska Wesleyan 61 — At Lincoln, Neb.: Allison Bailey was a force for the Spartans (6-3, 2-2 A-R-C), scoring 29 points and hauling in 17 rebounds, and she finished 17-for-20 at the free-throw line.
Clarke 76, Culver-Stockton 54 — At Canton, Mo.: Nicole McDermott scored 22 points, while Emma Kelchen and Tina Ubl added 12 points apiece, to power the Pride (10-2, 4-0 Heart) on the road.
UW-Eau Claire 66, Loras 49 — At Eau Claire, Wis.: Sami Martin scored 17 points with nine rebounds, but the Duhawks (5-3) couldn’t rally.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Pioneers split — At Waverly, Iowa: Tyler Hannah won a 10-1 major decision at 197 as UW-Platteville held off Olivet, 21-20. Isaac Wiegel (125) had a pin for the Pioneers.
Former Dubuque Hempstead standout Joe Pins won by fall at 133 in Wartburg’s 24-15 victory over Platteville.
Spartans go 2-1 — At Stoltz Sports Center: Cade Hornback (125), Zarik Anderson (157) and Liam Corbett (165/174) went 3-0 for Dubuque as the Spartans beat Schreiner (44-6) and Milwaukee School of Engineering (50-4) and lost to Wabash (28-12) at the Dan Daack Duals.
COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK
Bluff goes to UD — At A.Y. McDonald Track: The Spartans won the Battle of the Bluff trophy by a slim margin, with 142 points to Loras’ 139 points. Clarke finished with eight points.