Austin Rueschhoff fulfilled a lifelong dream on Friday afternoon.
The former Dubuque Fighting Saints power forward signed a two-year free-agent contract with the New York Rangers organization after honing his game the past three seasons at Western Michigan University. The entry-level contract begins with the 2020-21 season.
Another former Saints standout, Nathan Sucese, signed a free-agent deal with the Arizona Coyotes on Friday after completing his senior season at Penn State.
“It’s unbelievable. Truly a dream come true,” Rueschhoff, 22, said in a telephone interview Friday afternoon. “You always dream about signing your first NHL contract, and when it actually happens, it almost doesn’t seem real.
“I’ve talked to the Rangers for a little bit, and they expressed interest in me. It got a lot more serious after the season ended, and it kind of took off from there.”
The 6-foot-7, 229-pound right wing from Wentzville, Mo., played 105 games at Western Michigan and scored 35 goals among his 70 points. He finished third on the Broncos this season with 12 goals and 26 points in 36 games.
“Austin’s improvement here at Western Michigan was impressive,” Western Michigan coach Andy Murray said in a press release announcing the deal. “A quality young man, his compete level got higher each year and an increased focus on the details have led him to this NHL opportunity with the Rangers. We are excited for him and know he has a huge upside.”
Rueschhoff accelerated his development in each of the past three summers by attending NHL development camps. He skated with the Toronto Maple Leafs the summer after leaving Dubuque and accepted invitations to skate with the St. Louis Blues and Columbus Blue Jackets the past two offseasons.
“It’s a great opportunity just to see how pros play,” Rueschhoff said. “Some of the guys who go to those development camps have already played games as a pro. You see how life is different between college to pro in how they train, how they eat and pretty much how they live. It’s great experience. It gives you a really good idea what you need to do to take your game to the next level.”
The status of NHL development camps for this summer has yet to be determined. But Rueschhoff said the Rangers have invited him to participate in their fall training camp.
“I’m going to go there with the mindset that I’m going to make the Rangers,” Rueschhoff said. “If it doesn’t work out, that’s tough, and I’ll pay my dues in (top minor league affiliate) Hartford. I just plan to continue to work hard, and good things will happen.”
Rueschhoff played one season for the Saints. He tallied 17 goals, 27 points and 87 penalty minutes in 57 games during the 2016-17 campaign. He caught the attention of Western Michigan during the playoffs, when he scored four goals and added an assist in eight games.
“I’m 100 percent a different player from the time I was in Dubuque,” Rueschhoff said. “It’s almost hard to explain how much they’ve developed me at Western. From strength training, to learning the game to the skill side of it, 100 percent my game has gotten better because of my time at Western. Choosing Western was the best decision of my life.”