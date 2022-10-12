Ten former Dubuque Fighting Saints players earned opening-night roster spots in the National Hockey League, which began its season Tuesday night.
Here is a capsule look at each Dubuque representative:
JOHNNY GAUDREAU
Team: Columbus Blue Jackets
Height: 5-9
Weight: 165
Age: 29
Position: Left wing
Hometown: Carneys Point, N.J.
Season in Dubuque: 2010-11. Gaudreau joined the Fighting Saints ownership group in 2018.
Acquired: Signed free-agent contract in July.
NHL debut: 2013-14
NHL career: Gaudreau accumulated 210 goals and 609 points in 602 games with the Calgary Flames before opting for free agency this summer.
ZEMGUS GIRGENSONS
Team: Buffalo Sabres
Height: 6-2
Weight: 212
Age: 28
Position: Center
Hometown: Riga, Latvia
Seasons in Dubuque: 2010-11, 2011-12. Girgensons joined the Saints ownership group in 2018.
Acquired: Drafted first round, 14th overall, in 2012 NHL Draft by Buffalo
NHL debut: 2013-14
NHL career: In 545 games, Girgensons has posted 71 goals and 156 points for the Sabres. He has been selected as an alternate captain for the second straight season.
MIKE MATHESON
Team: Montreal Canadiens
Height: 6-2
Weight: 187
Age: 28
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Pointe-Claire, Quebec
Season in Dubuque: 2011-12
Acquired: Came to Montreal along with a fourth-round draft pick in 2023 from Pittsburgh for defenseman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling.
NHL debut: 2015-16
NHL career: In 417 games, Matheson has 49 goals, 138 points and 218 penalty minutes in five seasons with Florida and the last three with Pittsburgh.
MATTHEW BENNING
Team: San Jose Sharks
Height: 6-1
Weight: 203
Age: 28
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: St. Albert, Alberta
Season in Dubuque: 2012-13
Acquired: Signed free-agent contract in July.
NHL debut: 2016-17
NHL career: In 368 career games, Benning has 16 goals and 76 points to go along with 199 penalty minutes. He played four seasons in Edmonton and the last two in Nashville.
TUCKER POOLMAN
Team: Vancouver Canucks
Height: 6-2
Weight: 198
Age: 29
Position: Defenseman
Place of birth: Dubuque
Dubuque connection: Poolman was born in Dubuque on June 8, 1993, shortly after the Saints won the National Junior A championship. His father, Mark, served as the trainer for the Saints that season and has worked for the University of North Dakota as a strength and conditioning coach since 1995.
Acquired: Signed a free-agent contract last offseason.
NHL debut: 2014-15
NHL career: In 160 games over four seasons, Poolman has recorded 6 goals, 22 points and 38 penalty minutes. He played his first three seasons in Winnipeg.
ERIC ROBINSON
Team: Columbus Blue Jackets
Height: 6-2
Weight: 201
Age: 27
Position: Left wing
Hometown: Bellmawr, N.J.
Season in Dubuque: 2013-14
Acquired: Signed free agent contract with Columbus at the end of the 2017-18 season, his senior year at Princeton.
NHL debut: 2017-18
NHL career: In 187 career regular-season NHL games, Robinson has 25 goals and 57 points.
KARSON KUHLMAN
Team: Seattle Kraken
Height: 5-10
Weight: 190
Age: 27
Position: Center/right wing
Hometown: Esko, Minn.
Seasons in Dubuque: 2012-13, 2013-14
Acquired: Claimed off waivers from Boston on Jan. 17.
NHL debut: 2018-19
NHL career: In 100 career regular-season NHL games, Kuhlman has 9 goals, 23 points and 21 penalty minutes.
DYLAN GAMBRELL
Team: Ottawa Senators
Height: 6-0
Weight: 185
Age: 26
Position: Center/right wing
Hometown: Bonney Lake, Wash.
Seasons in Dubuque: 2012-13, 2013-14, 2014-15
Acquired: Traded from San Jose to Ottawa on Oct. 25.
NHL debut: 2018-19
NHL career: In 173 career regular-season NHL games, Gambrell has 13 goals and 30 points.
TYCE THOMPSON
Team: New Jersey Devils
Height: 6-1
Weight: 174
Age: 23
Position: Right wing
Hometown: Oyster Bay, N.Y.
Seasons in Dubuque: 2016-17, 2017-18
Acquired: Drafted in the fourth round, 96th overall, by the Devils in the 2019 NHL Draft.
NHL debut: 2020-21
NHL career: Thompson has 1 assist in 9 NHL games.
MATIAS MACCELLI
Team: Arizona Coyotes
Height: 5-11
Weight: 165
Age: 21
Position: Left wing
Hometown: Turku, Finland
Seasons in Dubuque: 2017-18, 2018-19
Acquired: Drafted in the fourth round, 98th overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft.
NHL debut: 2021-22
NHL career: Maccelli tallied 1 goal, 6 points, 4 penalty minutes and a minus-10 rating in 23 games with the Coyotes last season.
TEAM STAFF
PETER CHIARELLI
Team: St. Louis Blues
Position: Vice president of hockey operations
Dubuque connection: Part of Fighting Saints ownership group since 2009.
JIM MONTGOMERY
Team: Boston Bruins
Position: First-year head coach
Dubuque connection: Served as head coach and general manager from 2010-13.
NHL coaching career: Head coach for Dallas for 1½ seasons beginning in 2018; spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach in St. Louis.
BOBBY KINSELLA
Team: St. Louis Blues
Position: Scout
Dubuque connection: Served as assistant coach and director of scouting for the first two seasons after Dubuque returned to the USHL. He is in his first season with St. Louis after the past 10 with Montreal.
MATT MILLAR
Team: Los Angeles Kings
Position: Goalie development coach
Dubuque connection: Served as goalie coach and director of hockey operations during his six seasons in Dubuque, starting in 2013. Millar works primarily with the AHL’s Ontario Reign but also coaches goalies in the Kings’ system.
SEAN MURDOCH
Team: New York Rangers
Position: Associate athletic trainer
Dubuque connection: Served as trainer for two seasons, beginning in 2013-14.
