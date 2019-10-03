Stockton grad Kara Wright had another dominant night and the University of Dubuque volleyball team earned an easy American Rivers Conference victory.

Wright swung for a match-high 18 kills on 43 attempts with just two errors and the Spartans swept past Luther, 25-18, 27-25 and 25-19 on Wednesday at the Stoltz Center. The win meant UD’s first A-R-C victory of the season, bringing the Spartans’ record to 11-8, 1-2 in conference.

Darby Hawtrey added 14 kills on 24 swings for a .500 kill percentage and Kate Messino finished with a match-high 44 assists to round out Dubuque.

MEN’S SOCCER

St Norbert 2, Loras 0 — At De Pere, Wis.: The ninth-ranked Duhawks lost just their second game of the season to unranked St. Norbert.

