The College of Holy Cross bench celebrates a goal on Friday during the Frozen Fenway game against Boston University. Dubuque native Meredith Roth served as the team's interim head coach for the game at the home of the Boston Red Sox.

 College of Holy Cross

Meredith Roth has been to Fenway Park countless times over the years, but she never envisioned herself playing shortstop for the Boston Red Sox.

But, on Friday night, the Dubuque native took roughly that same position while behind the bench for the Holy Cross women’s hockey team in the Frozen Fenway Series. Roth served as interim head coach while Katie Lachapelle coaches USA Hockey’s entry in the World Under-18 Championships in Sweden.

