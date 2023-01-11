The College of Holy Cross bench celebrates a goal on Friday during the Frozen Fenway game against Boston University. Dubuque native Meredith Roth served as the team's interim head coach for the game at the home of the Boston Red Sox.
Meredith Roth has been to Fenway Park countless times over the years, but she never envisioned herself playing shortstop for the Boston Red Sox.
But, on Friday night, the Dubuque native took roughly that same position while behind the bench for the Holy Cross women’s hockey team in the Frozen Fenway Series. Roth served as interim head coach while Katie Lachapelle coaches USA Hockey’s entry in the World Under-18 Championships in Sweden.
“I was a fan for most of that game, even though I should have been coaching,” Roth said with a laugh. “Standing on the bench was unbelievable, but, at the same time, you also feel kind of small because it’s such a big ballpark. It was just so cool to look up and see the Fenway backdrop, the Green Monster, the fans in the suites, the lights, the Boston skyline … and I couldn’t believe how loud it was.
“But what really added to the whole experience was the snowflakes that were falling during warmups. It was really the perfect scenario for playing an outdoor game in such a historic stadium.”
The Frozen Fenway event came in the middle of a two-week celebration of hockey at the historic ballpark. It kicked off with the Boston Bruins beating the Pittsburgh Penguins on Jan. 2 in the annual NHL Winter Classic.
Holy Cross edged rival Boston University, 3-2, on Friday night in the second half of a women’s college doubleheader that also included Harvard vs. Quinnipiac. The following night, Northeastern played Connecticut and the University of Massachusetts squared off against Boston College in a men’s college doubleheader.
Fenway Park will also host high school games, a Police vs. Fire game, youth hockey events and public skating sessions before returning to its primary function as the home of the Red Sox.
“It feels like such an exclusive thing when you’re down on the ice,” said Roth, whose brothers Nick, Tim and Ted came to the Frozen Fenway game. “But they’ve done such a great job of opening it up to so many more people throughout New England for these couple of weeks. You can say, ‘Hey, I skated on the same ice as the Bruins in the Winter Classic or Holy Cross in the Frozen Fenway.’ That makes it even more special.
“When you go to a Red Sox game, you never envision yourself down on that field, and then they throw a rink down on it and it becomes magical. A lot of the ladies on our team had never been to something like that, so it was cool to see their faces when they walked through the tunnel and the Red Sox dugout to see the field for the first time. It gives me goosebumps thinking about it. You could go to a ballgame there 100 times, but you never get to walk up that tunnel and feel like a pro. That was so cool.”
In addition to Red Sox games, Roth experienced the hockey side of Fenway prior to Friday. She and her father, Jim, participated in a public skating session and cocktail hour hosted by the Hockey East conference at the field nearly 10 years ago, and she scored tickets to last week’s Winter Classic.
That’s where her mind began to wander.
“It was such a spectacle, with the fighter jet flyover, Bobby Orr pitching out the first puck and all the neat little special touches the NHL brought to it,” said Roth, a former Providence College hockey standout in her fourth season on the Holy Cross coaching staff. “They did such a great job that you begin to wonder what it’s going to be like for a women’s doubleheader. But they did such a great job with branding the Green Monster with the school logos and the video board. Every little detail was so cool.
“They really did it right. I give so much credit to Fenway Sports Management for using this opportunity to really showcase women’s hockey and hockey from all different levels.”
