Consistency was the key for the Dubuque Wahlert boys golf team on Thursday as the Golden Eagles won a quadrangular at Finkbine Golf Course in Iowa City.
Wahert (159) edged Cedar Rapids Xavier (160) to bring home the championship.
Will Coohey’s round of 38 — one shot off of medalist honors — paced the Eagles, followed by Ben Dolter’s 39. Nick Splinter, Alex Link, Roan Martineau and Charlie Becker each chipped in with a 41 to round out Wahlert’s scoring.
Mustangs 3rd — At Iowa City: Dubuque Hempstead shot a 182 and placed third in a Mississippi Valley Conference quadrangular at Pleasant Valley Golf Course behind Cedar Falls (150) and Cedar Rapids Jefferson (165). Will Sigwarth and Nate Kaesbauer paced the Mustangs with rounds of 43.
Senior places 3rd — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Rams finished third in a quad at Gardner Golf Course after shooting a team score of 164. Cedar Rapids Washington (153) edged Iowa City Liberty for the team title. Senior’s Nate Obbink (38) was one shot off medalist honors.
PREP FOOTBALL
Mineral Point 63, Dodgeville 14 — at Dodgeville, Wis.: The Pointers lit up the scoreboard in an opening-game rout of the Dodgers.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Galena 2, Winnebago 1 — At Winnebago, Ill.: Maggie Furlong led the Pirates with 10 kills and 22 digs as Galena won a tight three-set contest, 22-25, 25-23, 25-17. Taylor Hilby also had 22 digs and Julia Townsend 19 assists for Galena.
Cubans place 5th — At Onalaska, Wis.: Cuba City claimed fifth place in the 24-team two-day Onalaska Sprawl Tournament. The Cubans won all five matches on Wednesday to advance to the Platinum championship round on Thursday, where they went 1-3. Hailey Stich had 42 kills and 35 digs, while Ella McKinley had 72 assists overall.
River Ridge (Wis.) 3, Belmont 0 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: Payton Millin’s 12 kills and three service aces led the Timberwolves to a straight-set victory over Belmont, 25-17, 25-23, 25-23. Reese Runde had six kills and two aces for the Braves.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Key West 2, Farley 0 — At Peosta, Iowa: Anthony Ruden struck out 14 in a complete-game two-hitter to lead the Ramblers in the semifinals of the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League playoffs. Key West will play Cascade, a 4-1 winner over Peosta, at 7 p.m. tonight for the championship. The Ramblers are seeking their fifth straight tournament championship after winning titles at Rickardsville, Cascade, Dyersville and Peosta.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Clarke 3, Iowa Wesleyan 0 — At Clarke: Genevieve Cruz, Shannon Catchur and Zoe Framke all notched goals as the Pride earned a season-opening victory Wednesday.