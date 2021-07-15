Western Dubuque ace Sydney Kennedy was named the Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division Athlete of the Year, and coach Rex Massey was named the division’s co-Coach of the Year on Wednesday, one day after leading the Bobcats to their first state tournament berth since 2008.
Kennedy, a first-team all-MVC selection in 2020 and a second-team pick in 2019, was joined on the first team by three teammates: centerfielder Sara Horsfield, catcher Maddie Harris and first baseman Abigail Kluesner. Horsfield is on the first team for the third consecutive year.
Dubuque Hempstead had the city’s only other first-team pick in Lydia Ettema, now a two-time Valley Division first-teamer.
The Bobcats, who are 32-7 and earned the No. 2 seed for next week’s Iowa Class 4A state tournament in Fort Dodge, landed left fielder Audrey Biermann and second baseman Meg Besler on the second team. The Bobcats’ Meredith Hoerner and Brynn Walters earned honorable mention.
Hempstead’s Peyton Paulsen, Chandler Houselog and Carleigh Hodgson were second-team selections. Mady Pint and Katelyn Hammerand earned honorable mention for the Mustangs.
Dubuque Senior’s Sophie Link was a second-team pick in the Valley Division. The Rams’ Sam McDonald and Aubree Steines earned honorable mention.
Anna Roling and Isabelle Pfeiffer earned honorable mention in the Mississippi Division for Dubuque Wahlert.
Kennedy is 16-5 with one save and two no-hitters this season. She has posted a 1.69 earned run average with 184 strikeouts and 34 walks over 136 1/3 innings. She’s also a force at the plate, hitting .508 (66-for-130) with 29 runs, 28 doubles, five home runs and 59 RBIs. She leads the state in doubles and is tied for seventh in RBIs.
Horsfield, who leads the state in runs and is second in hits, is batting .554 (77-for-139) with five doubles, 73 runs and 19 RBIs. She has also stolen 27 bases.
Harris is hitting .421 (45-for-107) with seven doubles, two triples, one home run, 38 RBIs and 20 runs.
Kluesner is 43-for-124 (.347) at the plate with 10 doubles, a triple and a home run. She has driven in 42 runs and scored 29.
Ettema batted .478 (55-for-115) to lead the Mustangs this year. She had 16 doubles, one triple and five home runs, driving in 34 runs and scoring another 26. She also went 6-0 with a 2.94 ERA, striking out 23 and walking 11 in 47 2/3 innings.