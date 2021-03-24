It’s only two matches in, but Warren volleyball is off to a good start.
Claire Riedl floored 12 kills and the Warriors swept River Ridge, 25-20, 25-12, on Tuesday in Warren, Ill.
Emilie Slichenmyer added three aces, three kills and four digs as Warren improved to 2-0. Elaina Martin had a team-high 10 assists and Sydni Sigafus totaled eight digs.
East Dubuque 2, Scales Mound 0 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: The Warriors outlasted the Hornets in a marathon sweep, 33-31, 30-28.
Cuba City 3, Southwestern 0 — At Cuba City, Wis.: The Cubans swept the rival Wildcats, 25-21, 25-23, 25-21.
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Grand View 3, Clark 0 — At Des Moines: Eric Schmidt had three kills, six assists and three digs for the Pride, but it was not enough as they fell in straight sets, 25-16, 25-11, 25-19.