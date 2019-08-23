Here is a capsule look at tonight’s key area games as Wisconsin opens the regular season:
CUBA CITY (0-0) at PLATTEVILLE (0-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — x1071.com
Last year — Platteville won, 28-14
Outlook — Cuba City needs to find new playmakers at the skill positions, Platteville has a new head coach. The Hillmen, coming off a season in which they missed the playoffs for the first time since 2009, hope to start strong for their former defensive coordinator. Platteville five starters on each side of the ball, but will need newcomers to quickly fill in at other positions. The Cubans return six players with starting experience, including three in the secondary. But plugging holes at quarterback, running back and receiver will be paramount to Cuba City’s success.
TH prediction — Platteville 35, Cuba City 27
VIROQUA (0-0) at MINERAL POINT (0-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Mineral Point returns one of the area’s top quarterbacks in Isaac Lindsey and a deep corps of receivers. The Pointers hope to improve on a strong 2018 season in which they lost their opener, then rattled off nine straight wins before falling short in the second round of the playoffs. Viroqua did not qualify for the postseason last year. Expect the reigning SWAL champion Pointers to put on an aerial display and send an early message to the rest of the league.
TH prediction — Mineral Point 49, Viroqua 14
RIVER RIDGE (0-0) at IOWA-GRANT (0-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — superhits106.com
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Both teams are hungry for a return to the postseason after playoff berths in 2017 turned into 2-17 campaigns in 2018. Iowa-Grant returns a large senior class ready to take a step forward. River Ridge QB Cole Crubel is entering his fourth year as a starter and the Timberwolves return a strong offensive line. A win tonight could signal a change for either program, and it could be decided up front.
TH prediction — River Ridge 28, Iowa-Grant 21