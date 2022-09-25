For the first time in its young program history, the Clarke Pride football team has won for a third time in a season.
And what a win it was.
Victor Moreno’s 36-yard field goal with 29 seconds to play lifted the Pride to a huge win over NAIA No. 23-ranked Baker, 20-19, on Saturday in Baldwin City, Kan.
The win also handed Clarke head coach Miguel Regalado and quarterback Brandon Mueller a victory over their former program.
The Pride (3-2) jumped out to an early 3-0 lead when Moreno connected on his first field goal of 26 yards on the game’s opening drive. Mueller found Gabe Deadwiler for a 16-yard touchdown pass with 1:48 left in the opening quarter to drop the Wildcats (2-3) into a 10-0 hole.
Baker responded, however, and outscored the Pride, 10-0, in the second quarter to tie the game heading into halftime.
The Wildcats took the lead when Clarke punter Ben Jaeger had his punt attempt blocked into the end zone, where he fell on it and was wrapped up to give Baker a safety and a 12-10 advantage. Baker capitalized on the momentum by scoring a touchdown off an 8-yard pass to go up, 19-10, with 22 seconds remaining in the third frame.
With the offense struggling, Pride linebacker Bryan Valdes made the play of the game in the fourth when he undercut a Wildcat receiver for an interception and returned it 26 yards to the Baker 9-yard line.
Lined up in the wildcat formation with running back Craig Elmore set in shotgun, Elmore received the snap, faked right, and tossed a pass to a wide-open Cal Bennet for the 2-yard TD pass to cut the deficit to 19-17 with 6:54 remaining.
With 3:57 to play, Clarke took over and benefited from a roughing the passer penalty, giving the Pride a fresh set of downs. Mueller then found Caden Miller and Anthony King for gains of 12 and 13 yards to get to the Baker 37-yard line.
Mueller took off and rushed for 17 yards on the following play, setting Clarke up with first-and-10 on the Baker 20-yard line with under a minute to play. After losing 5 yards on a sack, Mueller found Jaquan Graham for a 6-yard completion that set up Moreno for his game-winning kick.
Mueller finished 20-for-37 for 171 yards. Defensively, Valdes led the team with 12 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and the game-changing interception.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Pioneers sweep — At Milwaukee: Emma Carlson hammered a combined 25 kills, and Sam Rossetti chipped in 41 assists as UW-Platteville (13-4) earned sweeps over Milwaukee School of Engineering, 25-15, 25-23, 25-17, and Nebraska Wesleyan, 25-23, 25-19, 25-21.
UD goes 1-1 — At Decorah, Iowa: Emma Powell combined for 29 kills and Katie Wright added 38 digs as the Spartans (7-7) topped Hamline, 25-8, 25-20, 18-25, 25-20, but were also swept by Augsburg.
Loras splits — At Lillis AWC: James Keefe had 23 kills, Sara Hoskins 48 assists and Sam Stoffregen 21 digs as the Duhawks won a thriller over Edgewood, 25-20, 22-25, 25-22, 22-25, 15-11. Loras (4-10) also dropped a 3-1 match to UW-La Crosse.
Missouri Valley 3, Clarke 0 — At Kehl Center: Jessica Schaad nailed 12 kills, but the Pride (3-12, 0-8 Heart of America Conference) were swept, 25-22, 25-18, 27-25.
MEN’S SOCCER
Loras 5, Nebraska Wesleyan 0 — At Rock Bowl: The Duhawks (5-2, 1-0 American Rivers Conference) got goals from Reed Miklavcic, Nicolo Spuri, Michael Koutsopanagos, Kyler Donovan and Matthew Williams as they blanked the Prairie Wolves.
UW-Platteville 1, Central 0 — At Pella, Iowa: Lucas Godon’s goal in the 55th minute extended the Pioneers’ win streak to five in a row. Seth Aiken made three saves in net for UW-P (6-2-1).
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Benedictine 3, Clarke 1 — At Atchison, Kan.: Hope Ward gave the Pride (6-3-1, 2-2 Heart of America Conference) the early lead with a goal in the 8th minute, but Benedictine scored three unanswered goals.
Dubuque 1, Luther 1 — At Decorah, Iowa: Abby Wiegand’s goal at 54:22 put the Spartans (3-0-5, 0-1 A-R-C) ahead, but the Norse scored less than a minute later to earn a draw.
Central 2, UW-Platteville 0 — At Pella, Iowa: Emma Ball stopped eight shots in net, but the Pioneers were blanked to fall to 6-2-1 on the year.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Bell crosses 1st — At Cuba City, Wis.: Logan Bell won in 26:25.5 and teammate Troy Humpal was second in 26:29.0 to lead the UW-Platteville men to victory at the Pioneer Gender Equity Invitational.
The UD men placed third. The Pioneer women were third and Spartan women sixth.
WOMEN’S GOLF
Ash leads Pioneers — At Cedar Creek Golf Club: Markie Ash shot 79 to tie for third-place and power UW-Platteville to a 333 and second in the 11-team UW-La Crosse Invite after the first day. Loras is in 10th place with Jenna Bistline fronting with an 83.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Kelchen fronts Cougars — At Anamosa, Iowa: Hallie Kelchen finished 11th overall in 21:17 to lead the Cascade girls to eighth as a team at the Anamosa Invite. Adam Knepper led the Cougar boys in 15th in 18:01 as the team placed eighth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.