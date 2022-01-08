It’s the little things that are hurting most for Dubuque Hempstead right now.
Whether it’s a lack of execution on offense, a slip-up on defense or a poorly-timed turnover, the Mustangs have been in every contest but only have a .500 record to show for it after a 73-70 loss to Cedar Rapids Jefferson on Friday night at Moody Gymnasium.
Playing more consistently begins on one end of the floor.
“It starts with defense,” Hempstead coach Curt Deutsch said. “It doesn’t matter about the turnovers or anything like that. We have to take more pride in defending.”
Kellen Strohmeyer kept the Mustangs (4-4, 0-3 Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division) alive in the fourth quarter, scoring 13 of his game-high 28 points to pull his team within a possession in the closing seconds. Cameron Fens was a beast in the middle once again, finishing with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Noah Pettinger added 10 points.
Ayrondus Hodges led the J-Hawks (6-3, 2-1) with 20 points, and Andreas Williams drilled four of Jefferson’s 11 makes from beyond the arc for 18 points. The J-Hawks ended Hempstead’s six-game win streak in the series and won their first contest over the Mustangs since 2016.
“We knew coming in they’d want to attack and put pressure on the rim,” Deutsch said. “Get layups, drive and kick and shoot 3s. That’s exactly what they did tonight.”
After Jefferson took a 14-9 lead in the first quarter, Hempstead went on a 10-0 run to close the frame. Fens completed an and-1, then Strohmeyer scored on a pair of tough drives to the hoop for a 19-14 lead heading to the second.
The J-Hawks lit it up for a 25-point second quarter with the help of four treys to take the lead into halftime. Williams came off the bench and scored eight points to push Jefferson to a 39-37 advantage at the break.
The teams played evenly throughout the third, and Pettinger’s powerful attack at the rim gave Hempstead its final lead, 47-46, at the 3:25 mark of the period. The J-Hawks answered and led, 54-51, heading to the fourth.
“I don’t think we played very hard,” Deutsch said. “I don’t think we cared about getting defensive stops. The result is we lost a game giving up 73 points.”
Hodges snatched a steal and made a layup plus a foul, then Williams drilled a triple for Jefferson’s largest lead, 62-53. Michael Hall scored and Fens sank a pair at the free-throw line before Strohmeyer swished a 3 to cut the deficit to 62-60 with 4:15 to play.
The J-Hawks answered again with Williams hitting another crucial shot from downtown. Strohmeyer grabbed a steal and jammed it with a whistle to make it 65-63 with 2:41 to go, but Ian Wiederin connected on a jumper and Hodges went 6-for-6 at the charity stripe down the stretch.
“Our defensive effort needs to improve,” Deutsch said. “We need to get better on that end of the floor.”