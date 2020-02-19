Riley Kay sure made these devils feel blue.
Dubuque Hempstead’s standout senior center had a performance for the ages on Wednesday night, making 18 of 24 shots from the field and hitting 8 of 9 free-throw attempts for a program-record 45 points with seven rebounds as the Mustangs defeated the Davenport Central Blue Devils, 77-62, in an Iowa Class 5A regional quarterfinal at Moody Gymnasium.
“It was pretty great,” Kay said. “I have to thank my teammates for getting good passes into me. I knew the record was low-40s before, and I think in the second half we knew I was getting close. It wasn’t impossible to get it and my teammates fed me. It was a special night.”
Kay’s record night tied for the third-best scoring performance in the state this season. Wilton’s Kelsey Drake and West Des Moines Dowling’s Caitlin Clark each scored 46 points, while Kay’s 45 points tied Mount Ayr’s Sam Stewart and North Scott’s Grace Boffeli. Kay broke Hempstead’s program record of 43 points set by Megan Gronau in 2016.
“The kids came ready to play tonight,” Hempstead coach Casey Smith said. “Riley was huge. We just had a good rhythm the whole night and thought Riley could have a great game because of the mismatch inside. We wanted to make sure we could get her the ball and her teammates did a great job of that, and Riley had her head at the basket tonight and she was seeing gold.”
Sydney Paulsen added 11 points and Corinne Meier chipped in eight as the Mustangs (13-9) advanced to Saturday’s regional semifinal at Bettendorf (14-7) and climbed within two victories of achieving the program’s first-ever berth into the Iowa state tournament. The regional final would likely be at top-ranked Iowa City High.
Over the past decade, Hempstead has reached the regional final but has yet to clear that last hurdle in punching its ticket to Wells Fargo Arena.
“Bettendorf’s a good team and a different team than what we saw tonight,” Smith said. “They matchup pretty similar to us and that’s a game we just have to be composed. If we can go into their house and pull off an upset, I think we have some good chances against City High. No pressure, we can just go in and play. All we’re hoping for is a chance at it.”
Kay’s big night broke down, simply put, in that the Blue Devils (9-12) just didn’t have the height to contain the 6-footer. Kay went 7-for-8 from the field and 3-for-4 at the charity stripe for 17 points in the opening quarter, setting the tone with back-to-back and-1s for a 6-0 lead to open a game the Mustangs never trailed.
“We had been talking about getting the ball in because they are shorter than us,” Kay said. “We practiced it and coach showed me how to simplify it so I didn’t have to work so hard the entire game. Just work hard when I needed to.”
After a relatively quiet second quarter where Kay shot 2-for-5 from the field for four points, she erupted again in the third quarter by shooting 4-for-4 from the field and 2-for-2 at the foul line for 10 points. All of which the Mustangs needed, as Davenport Central continued cutting the deficit to around 10-12 points through much of the contest.
“We just had to keep working,” Kay said. “We played as a team and I can’t say enough about my teammates. They found me when it mattered most.”
The fourth quarter was when Hempstead finally pulled away, of course led by Kay. She capped her night with another 14 points in the final frame on 5 of 7 shooting and going 3-for-3 at the charity stripe to send the Mustang faithful into a frenzy both on the bench and in the stands, those who were witness to history.
“I heard the crowd and that was the most enjoyable part,” Kay said. “Hearing my teammates and the fans yelling and jumping around, it feels good to know that people recognized it and are happy.”