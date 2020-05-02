Hopes of a girls golf season were dashed last month when the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Education and Iowa High School Athletic Association, canceled the spring sports seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Here is a look at how the city teams in the Mississippi Valley Conference would have looked this season:
DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Co-coaches — Katie Lenart (14th year) and Dan Mulligan (second year)
Key players — Anna Jensen (Sr.), Anna Nacos (Jr.), Anna Kalb (Jr.), Tess Breslin (Soph.)
Outlook — After 45 long years and having knocked on the door numerous times previously, the Golden Eagles finally broke through and won their first state championship since 1974 by claiming the Class 3A crown last spring. The title was the seventh in program history, following championships in 1966, ’69, ’71, ’72, ’73 and ’74, and the program had been building to this moment after taking fourth in 2018, runner-up in 2017 and third in 2016 and 2015. The heartbreaking fact for the Eagles with this season wiped out is that this lineup was a contender to repeat as champions. Anna Jensen has been a phenomenal four-year starter for Wahlert and finished state runner-up for the second year in a row last year, and she was gunning for an individual state title as well before playing at the University of Northern Iowa. Anna Nacos placed third at state right behind Jensen, while Anna Kalb took 26th and Tess Breslin finished 42nd. These Eagles were primed to defend their title.
DUBUQUE SENIOR
Coach — Tim Felderman (first year)
Key players — Breanna Felderman (Sr.), Leah Sullivan (Sr.), Lillian Donath (Jr.), Michelle Kemp (Sr.)
Outlook — After 15 years leading the program, Rose Kubesheski stepped down but has left it in very good hands. Tim Felderman has led the Rams boys program for 11 seasons before now also taking over the girls. His daughter, Breanna, proved herself as one of the finest golfers in the state last spring by placing seventh in the 4A field. The all-state and all-MVC performer finished ninth the season before and was looking to climb into the top five to cap her senior season. The Rams placed fifth as a team at state last season, as Leah Sullivan placed 52nd and Lillian Donath took 55th. With five of its top six players returning, the players had the experience to lead Senior back to state once again.
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Karla Weber (ninth year)
Key players — Morgan Hawkins (Jr.), Annika Neumann (Jr.), Kaydiane Schadel (Sr.), Natalie Onderick (Sr.)
Outlook — The Mustangs have qualified for the Class 4A state meet in consecutive seasons and behind a deep, experienced group were hoping to make it three straight seasons at state. Hempstead placed eighth as a team last spring and has been led by Morgan Hawkins, who has become quite the player in her own right following older sister Maddie — a former 5A state champ for Dubuque Senior and current contributor at Bradley University. Hawkins placed 26th at state last year and certainly could have improved on that, while Annika Neumann finished 54th. Kaydiane Schadel provided another reliable senior as the Mustangs also had plenty of young, eager players ready to compete for spots.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — Amy Haldeman (fourth year)
Key players — Hannah Fangmann (Jr.), Haley Haldeman (Sr.), Ella Kluesner (Soph.), Hanna Kluesner (Soph.)
Outlook — Hannah Fangmann became a two-time state qualifier last spring and was aiming to return and continue her ascent up the 4A leaderboard. Fangmann placed 67th as a freshman but bounced back in a big way last year with a 17th-place finish. The Bobcats also boasted a burgeoning lineup behind her which could have made a run at reaching team state. Haley Haldeman, along with Ella and Hanna Kluesner, created a strong core with a few others that should have provided solid scores — including Hannah’s younger sister, freshman Ella Fangmann.