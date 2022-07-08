Matthew Savoie caught a glimpse of his future home last month, when Buffalo, N.Y., hosted the National Hockey League Draft Combine.
On Thursday night, the Sabres selected the former Dubuque Fighting Saints forward ninth overall in the draft at the Bell Centre in Montreal. He became the highest-drafted Saints player in franchise history, supplanting Zemgus Girgensons.
“It’s definitely a first-class organization,” Savoie said during his media availability. “They have a ton of good young players and good prospects, as well as good leadership, good veteran guys. They’re definitely moving in the right direction, and I’m really happy to be going there.
“Buffalo’s a great city, I was obviously down there for the combine and I got to check it out a little bit. I’m honestly ecstatic to be going down there.”
Girgensons went 14th overall to Buffalo in the 2012 NHL Draft, and the Florida Panthers chose Mike Matheson nine picks later. They are Dubuque’s last two first-round selections in the USHL’s Tier I era.
The original Saints boasted two first-round draft picks. The New York Rangers selected Peter Ferraro at No. 24 overall in 1992, and, one year later, the Toronto Maple Leafs took Landon Wilson at No. 19 overall.
As a 17-year-old in Dubuque, Savoie scored 21 goals and 38 points in just 34 games while earning all-rookie team honors during the 2020-21 USHL season. The 5-foot-9, 179-pound center from St. Albert, Alberta, finished second in USHL rookie scoring despite joining the team late and missing the first 18 games of the season.
“That was a great development year for me,” Savoie said. “From a confidence standpoint, it went skyrocketing. I felt more comfortable with the puck on my stick, I felt more confident taking checks and reading plays. Growing as a player and getting older as a player was huge for me, and that’s what allowed me to have some success this year.
“Coming back to Winnipeg (this year), I had my eyes on having a strong draft season, and I think I did that.”
Savoie racked up 35 goals and 90 points in 65 regular-season games for the Winnipeg Ice of the Western Hockey League this season to lead all rookies and rank seventh overall in league scoring. He added six goals and 12 points in 10 playoff games.
Savoie participated in the Canadian Hockey League’s Top Prospect Game, which includes players from the three major junior leagues — the WHL, Ontario and Quebec leagues.
His older brother, former Saints affiliates’ list player Carter Savoie, led the University of Denver to an NCAA Division I championship and signed with the Edmonton Oilers this spring. Carter Savoie accompanied his brother to the draft. Two years ago, the Oilers selected him in the fourth round, 100th overall.
“He’s been one of my biggest supporters all the way up,” Savoie said on the NHL Network’s red-carpet preview show. “The friendship we have, the brotherhood, it’s really special between the two of us. It’s nice to have him here on draft night.”
NHL Central Scouting listed Savoie as the No. 4-ranked North American skater in its final rankings this spring.
