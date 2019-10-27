Kayci Martensen is going back to the Wisconsin state cross country meet in grand fashion.
The Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton sophomore won a WIAA Division 2 sectional championship on Saturday at Spring Green Municipal Golf Course, blitzing to the title in 18:28, a full 1:02 faster than runner-up Madelyn McIntyre of Brodhead/Juda in Spring Green, Wis.
Martensen, a Benton, Wis., native, placed third at last year’s state meet as a freshman in 18:31. This year’s WIAA state meet is next Saturday, Nov. 2, at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
Also qualifying at the River Valley sectional was Platteville senior Brittani Meis, who finished third overall in 19:35. Prairie du Chien junior Megan Katzung also clinched a trip to state by placing fifth in 20:06.
Platteville just missed the cut in the team standings by finishing fourth. Prairie du Chien finished sixth, Dodgeville/Mineral Point was seventh and the Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton tri-op placed 13th in the girls team standings.
On the boys side of the River Valley sectional, Dodgeville/Mineral Point senior Henry Keith qualified for state with a fourth-place 17:07. Dodgeville/Mineral Point just missed the mark as a team in third place, while Platteville took eighth, Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton was 11th and Prairie du Chien took 15th.
Lancaster, Darlington girls going to state — At Boscobel, Wis.: Lancaster is going back to state to defend its crown.
The reigning state champion Flying Arrows won the team title at the WIAA Division 3 Boscobel sectional, clinching their return to state next Saturday along with runner-up Darlington.
Bridee Burks, a sophomore, led the Arrows in third place overall at 19:58. Kristin Muench placed sixth in 20:18, while Anna Murphy took 11th in 21:02, Lainee Burks was 29th in 22:20 and Meg Walker rounded out the Lancaster score in 31st in 22:31.
The Redbirds were led by sophomore Judith Meister in fourth place at 20:14. Ashlyn Norgard finished 12th in 21:02, Morgan Black took 13th in 21:13, Allyson Meyers placed 19th at 21:36 and Maddie Crist finished the Darlington score in 35th in 22:42.
Boscobel just missed the team cut in third place, but Bulldogs sophomore Abri Brown qualified individually in eighth place in 20:28. River Ridge finished seventh, Iowa-Grant took ninth and Fennimore was 11th.
On the boys side of the Boscobel sectional, the Bulldogs ruled their home course and won the team championship, with Iowa-Grant as runner-up. Both advance to the state meet.
Levi Glasbrenner led Boscobel in seventh place at 17:19, and Evan Belz was ninth in 17:40. Ben Bohringer took 13th in 17:48, Blake Sander was 19th at 18:16 and Mitchell Davis capped Boscobel’s score by placing 22nd in 18:21.
Nick Connolly finished runner-up overall to lead Iowa-Grant in 16:43. Mason Aide was fifth in 17:06, Jesse Buroker took 15th in 17:55, Colin Steffl was 29th in 18:30 and Kruz Kitelinger placed 34th at 18:44 to round out the Panthers’ score.
Fennimore senior Ian Berry qualified individually in sixth place at 17:09, as did Shullsburg junior Niko Karavergos in eighth place in 17:30.
Darlington just missed the qualifying mark as a team in third place. Fennimore placed seventh, Lancaster was eighth and River Ridge was 10th.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Platteville 3, Mount Horeb 1 — At Platteville, Wis.: The top-seeded Hillmen took out Mount Horeb, 25-14, 25-18, 22-25, 25-16, to win a WIAA Division 2 regional title. Platteville advanced to Thursday’s sectional semifinals.
Brodhead 3, Cuba City 2 — At Brodhead, Wis.: The Cubans lost a five-set heartbreaker in a WIAA Division 3 regional final to close another strong season.
River Ridge 3, Wisconsin Heights 1 — At Mazomanie, Wis.: The third-seeded Timberwolves went on the road and upset No. 2 seed Wisconsin Heights in a WIAA Division 3 regional final, 19-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-23. River Ridge advanced to Thursday’s sectional semifinals.
Iowa-Grant 3, Shullsburg 1 — At Livingston, Wis.: The top-seeded Panthers survived the fourth-seeded Miners in a WIAA Division 4 regional final, 21-25, 25-22, 27-25, 25-21. Iowa-Grant advanced to Thursday’s sectional semifinals.
PREP FOOTBALL
Stockton to postseason — Stockton (6-3) earned a No. 11 seed in the Illinois Class 1A playoff field, and the Blackhawks will visit No. 6 seed Princeville (7-2) at a date to be announced on Monday.
GIRLS PREP SWIMMING
Albert-Nelson strong at Hillmen Invite — At Platteville, Wis.: Madison Albert-Nelson led the Platteville/Lancaster swim team at the Hillmen Invite, taking runner-up in the 100 butterfly in 1:01.61 and third in the 500 freestyle in 5:47.38.
MEN’S SOCCER
Loras 2, Nebraska Wesleyan 1 — At Lincoln, Neb.: Connor McGarry scored in the first half, then Manny Lopez converted for the game-winner in the second half as the Duhawks (14-4-1, 6-2 American Rivers Conference) scored a win on the road.
Dubuque 0, Simpson 0 (2OT) — At Oyen Field: Brandon White made six saves at goalkeeper for the Spartans (9-5-2, 4-2-1 A-R-C), who settled for a tie with the Storm.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Loras 3, Nebraska Wesleyan 0 — At Lincoln, Neb.: The Duhawks (13-4, 7-1 A-R-C) secured their fourth straight conference championship and 13th in program history, as Brynn Jacobi, Payton McDonnell and Ryleigh O’Brien all scored in the win.
Dubuque 1, Simpson 0 — At Oyen Field: Natalie Dienstbach scored her fifth goal on the year and game-winner at the 52:46 mark off an assist from Alexa Martin to lift the Spartans (10-4-2, 3-2-2 A-R-C).
UW-Platteville 2, UW-Stevens Point 0 — At Platteville, Wis.: Emma Willard scored in the first half, then Macie Alexa put it out of reach in the second half on a Taylor Gamlbe assist as the Pioneers (2-13-2, 1-7-2 WIAC) earned their first league win.
Missouri Valley 2, Clarke 1 — At Marshall, Mo.: Baylee Seaman scored unassisted in the second half, but the Pride (9-7-1, 3-6-1 Heart of America Conference) couldn’t quite land the victory.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Loras 3, Central 1 — At Loras AWC: Wahlert grads powered the Duhawks (19-7, 6-1 A-R-C) as Jessalyn Roling delivered 39 assists and Krystal Tranel added 24 digs in a 20-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-19 triumph. Loras secured a second-place finish in the conference.
Dubuque 3, Simpson 0 — At Stoltz Center: Kara Wright had nine kills, Kate Messino added 24 assists and Grace Strawser 17 digs as the Spartans (17-11, 3-4 A-R-C) swept the Storm, 25-16, 25-12, 25-19.
Pioneers drop pair — At Bloomington, Ill.: Olivia Kudronowicz totaled 20 kills and Stephanie Kalinowski added 33 digs, but the Pioneers (16-13) lost to Millikin, 3-1, and fell to Illinois Wesleyan, 3-0.