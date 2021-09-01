Greg Brown will open his first training camp as head coach of the Dubuque Fighting Saints with 11 returning veterans on the 30-man roster.
Brown, who spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach with the National Hockey League’s New York Rangers, took over the head coaching duties after Oliver David accepted an assistant coaching position in Switzerland’s top professional league.
The returning veterans on the 30-man roster include forwards Kenny Connors, Stephen Halliday, Connor Kurth, Tristan Lemyre, Max Montes, Primo Self and Riley Stuart and defensemen Max Burkholder, Zane Demsey, Michael Feenstra and Riley Rosenthal. Forward Mikey DeAngelo, who skated primarily with the Chicago Mission U16 team and the National Team Development Team, and Pittsburgh Penguins U18 defenseman Austin Oravetz had brief call-ups to the Saints after being drafted by the club in the 2020 drafts.
Those 13 players have combined for 745 games of USHL experience, but there will be no returning USHL experience in net. Instead, the Saints will lean on two highly regarded draft picks from the past two springs.
The Saints selected Boston Bruins prospect Philip Svedebäck in the fourth round of Phase II this season and 2022 NHL Draft prospect Paxton Geisel in the fourth round of the Futures Draft in 2020.
Svedebäck posted a 5-6-0 record, a 3.47 GAA and a .912 save percentage with the Växjö Lakers U20 club in his native Sweden last season. The 19-year-old also played two games at the third-tier professional level in Sweden with Hammarby IF.
Geisel, 17, earned All-Central Division Rookie honors with the St. Cloud Norsemen of the North American Hockey League last season. The Denver commit went 14-22-0 record with a 3.37 GAA and a .892 save percentage.
The 30-man roster includes 13 other players selected in the USHL drafts this spring. That includes No. 1 overall selection Justin Janicke, who is expected to play for the University of Notre Dame this season instead of playing in the USHL.
The other recent draft picks on the 30-man roster include second rounder Samuel Sjolund, a Swedish defenseman; third-rounder William Hallen, a forward from Sweden; two fifth-rounders in Swedish forward Gabriel Lundberg and Sedish defenseman Lucas Olvestad; two sixth-rounders in Swedish defensemen Axel Kumlin and Christopher Lynch; seventh-rounder Peter Kramer, a forward from Thayer Academy; 10th-rounder Nikita Borodayenko, a forward from Moscow, Russia; 11th-rounder Andrew King, a forward and the Saints’ first-ever locally produced draft pick; 13th-rounder Ryan St. Louis, a forward from the NTDP; and 14th-rounder Shawn O’Donnell, a forward from the Pittsburgh Penguins U18 team.
Michael Burchill, a forward from the Detroit Compuware U15 team, is the lone player from the 2021 USHL Futures Draft on the 30-man roster. The others will be assigned to the affiliates list.
Samu Salminen, a Saints selection in the 2020 USHL Draft, made the 30-man roster after being selected by the New Jersey Devils in the third round of this summer’s NHL Draft. Rounding out Dubuque’s 30-man roster is Jaxson Ezman, a free agent from the Janesville Jets of the NAHL.
The Saints begin preseason games on Friday, Sept. 10.