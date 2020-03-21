Justin Smith found success at the high school level in Dubuque, and now he's getting the chance to turnaround a program at the collegiate level.
The University of Dubuque announced on Saturday morning that Smith has been promoted as the Spartans' new head coach, taking over for Mark Noll after 13 seasons. Noll resigned to pursue other opportunities.
Smith has been an assistant under Noll for the past three seasons, where the Spartans have been in rebuilding mode following an Iowa Conference championship in 2015. UD has posted a 15-60 record over the past three seasons, but moved in the right direction with a 7-18 mark this past season and eighth-place finish in the American Rivers Conference.
"I’m very excited about the opportunity at the University of Dubuque," Smith said in a press release. "It is an absolute honor to be named head women's basketball coach at the University of Dubuque. The university is truly a special place, and a place I am privileged to call my home. I look forward to leading our current and future student-athletes in one of the toughest conferences in the country."
A native of Waukee, Iowa, Smith is a 2007 graduate of the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, where he also began his coaching career as an assistant girls basketball coach at Janesville High School for two seasons.
Smith took over at Dubuque Hempstead in 2012 and turned the program around over five seasons. Under Smith's guidance, the Mustangs won three city championships and posted the second-most wins in a season in school history twice (14). He left Hempstead with the second-best winning percentage in program history (48%), and his assistant at the time and wife, Casey, now heads the Mustangs.
Smith was honored in 2018 for his heroic efforts in stopping a charter bus carrying the Spartans team when the driver had a medical issue and passed out while driving. Smith pulled the driver out of the seat and was able to stop the bus after hitting the highway guardrail.
Smith was recognized on the field as Iowa’s 2018 "Citizen Hero" during halftime of the Hy-Vee Heroes Game on Nov. 23 of that year when the Iowa Hawkeyes played Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
For his heroic efforts, Smith and his wife were featured last summer on the Fox game show "Spin the Wheel," which features people who were scouted for being good Samaritans in their communities. The couple would walk away with more than $700,000.
"I’m happy to have been promoted by athletic director Dan Runkle as the Spartans' next head women’s coach," Smith said in the release. "I would also like to thank President Bullock for his leadership and support of our mission at UD.”